The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is dead, abandoned by Dominion Energy and its partner, Duke Energy, ending a 600-mile natural gas project that would have cost at least $8 billion to complete.
Dominion and Duke announced Sunday that they have canceled the project in the face of mounting regulatory uncertainty caused by a federal court ruling in Montana that overturned the nationwide federal water quality permit the project relied upon to cross rivers, creeks and other waterbodies.
"We regret that we will be unable to complete the Atlantic Coast Pipeline," Tom Farrell, chairman, president and CEO of Richmond-based Dominion, said in a bombshell announcement.
Dominion also announced that it is selling its natural gas transmission and storage business to Berkshire Hathaway Energy for $10 billion.
"For almost six years, we have worked diligently and invested billions of dollars to complete the project and deliver the much needed infrastructure, to our customers and communities," Farrell said.
However, he concluded, "This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhands large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States. Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country's energy needs will be significantly challenged."
Greg Buppert, who helped lead a wide-ranging legal battle against the project as senior attorney for the Southern Environment Law Center, was stunned by the announcement.
"Wow!" Buppert said Sunday. "Wow."
The law center, based in Charlottesville, won a series of victories against federal and state permits for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, but lost a pivotal fight in the U.S. Supreme Court last month over a permit for the pipeline to cross the Appalachian Trail in the Blue Ridge Mountains between Augusta and Nelson counties.
(((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((( GREAT NEWS )))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
This is great news for captive ratepayers in central VA. We won’t be forced to subsidize a pipeline we don’t need but would enrich Dom and their shareholders.
