Dominion Energy says a reduction in fuel rates should save its Virginia customers an average of $6 a month later this year under a new proposal.
The state's largest electricity supplier announced Friday that a proposed fuel rate adjustment would result in roughly a 5% reduction in the average residential bill. Industrial customers would see an even greater rate drop of about 10% because the fuel rate makes up a bigger part of a typical industrial bill.
The reduction would go into effect May 1 if approved by the State Corporation Commission.
Dominion says that improved efficiency at its natural gas plants and increased solar generation are fueling the rate drop.
-The Associated Press
Nope it’s the result of the failure of the Navy Hill project. A 2 Billion dollar rip off
