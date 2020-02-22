IMG_0574

Dominion Energy’s new 20-story office tower, 600 Canal Place (left), stands on East Canal Street in downtown Richmond, next to the company’s One James River Plaza, which is set to be demolished next year.

Dominion Energy says a reduction in fuel rates should save its Virginia customers an average of $6 a month later this year under a new proposal.

The state's largest electricity supplier announced Friday that a proposed fuel rate adjustment would result in roughly a 5% reduction in the average residential bill. Industrial customers would see an even greater rate drop of about 10% because the fuel rate makes up a bigger part of a typical industrial bill.

The reduction would go into effect May 1 if approved by the State Corporation Commission.

Dominion says that improved efficiency at its natural gas plants and increased solar generation are fueling the rate drop.

-The Associated Press

