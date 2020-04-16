Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll eclipsed 200 on Thursday, but the number of people who have been hospitalized in the state due to the coronavirus and discharged is nearing 1,000.
Hours after the state Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, respectively, reported the statistics, roughly 50 people on Capitol Square protested Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Wednesday that he was extending the closure of recreational businesses.
A Northam spokeswoman said the governor will continue making decisions based on science, data and public health. Northam continued Thursday to face calls from Republicans urging him to reopen the state, or at least release a plan to do so.
“We cannot expect for life to go back to normal after so many jobs have been lost and so many families have struggled to put food on their tables,” Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Jack Wilson said. “Governor Northam, Virginians need hope; now is your chance to give them that hope. Begin the process of reopening Virginia now.”
The data influencing Northam’s decisions shows the public health crisis getting worse in the state.
Latest statistics
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 6,889 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 389 from Wednesday. A total of 208 people in the state have died to date, up from the 195 reported Wednesday.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the department reports each day.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported Thursday that 951 patients who have tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized have been discharged. An additional 1,337 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or whose test results are pending remain hospitalized.
Of those patients, 800 are confirmed cases and results are pending for 537.
Other figures the hospital association reported, including the number of patients requiring intensive care (427) and the number on a ventilator (238), were steady from Wednesday to Thursday.
The VDH did report four additional outbreaks, up to 112 now — with 63 occurring in long-term care facilities. Since the agency started reporting the figure Monday, those facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus, have made up a majority of the outbreaks.
That includes an outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico County, where 49 people had died from COVID-19 as of Thursday, in one of the deadliest outbreaks in a congregate care facility in the U.S.
Henrico’s 57 COVID-19 deaths are the most of any health district in the state, according to the Health Department. The Fairfax district has reported 31 deaths, the second most, and Arlington 13 to round out the top three. More than half (54%) of the state’s 208 deaths have been people over the age of 50, according to VDH.
There are 1,013 confirmed cases in the Richmond area, according to the state Health Department: 497 in Henrico, 267 in Chesterfield, 188 in Richmond and 61 in Hanover.
A part-time employee at the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Hanover production facility tested positive for coronavirus, the company learned Wednesday. The employee, whose last day at work was April 3, has self-quarantined since.
Dozens protest closures, stay-at-home order
Tired of staying at home, a group of roughly 50 people gathered Thursday on Capitol Square to protest Northam’s executive orders requiring that some businesses stay closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The protesters, the majority of whom did not wear masks as Northam has recommended, were part of a new coalition of groups — called ReOpen Virginia, End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine — that say the mandated closure of businesses and the stay-at-home order is a “recipe for disaster.”
“They’re uncalled for,” said Hal Knight of Springfield, in Fairfax County. “They’re doing more harm than good.”
The protesters gathered around the civil rights monument near the Executive Mansion, mostly talking with one another and having picnics. About a half-hour into the rally, around noon, Capitol Police asked the roughly 30 attendees to spread out on Capitol Square. Law enforcement also closed entries to the area, leaving perhaps 20 more people outside the access points to Capitol Square.
Capitol Police told attendees that they would issue summonses if they did not spread out. Executive Order 53 from Northam bans all public and private in-person gatherings of 10 or more people.
Joe Macenka, public information officer for Capitol Police, said that around 11:45 a.m., police counted about 40 people, not including members of the news media, near the monument and made the choice to ask them to separate while closing off access to the area.
“We decided out of an abundance of caution and public health concerns that it was best to close the gates and not let anyone else into the gathering,” Macenka said.
Northam on Wednesday extended the forced closure of recreational and entertainment businesses in the state, including gyms and movie theaters, from April 23, when his order was set to expire, to May 8.
Thursday’s protest was announced roughly two hours after Northam announced the extension.
“We’re ready for Virginia to get back to work,” said Daniele Jeffreys of Henrico County.
Said Tarus Woelk, also of Henrico: “I support common sense, not fear.”
Wilson, the state GOP chairman, who was not among the protesters, asked Northam in a statement Thursday to “develop and announce an actual plan to reopen Virginia as quickly and as safely as possible.”
“Northam has spoken in platitudes about the sacrifices in Virginia, but the reality for thousands of small businesses and their employees is stress and desperation,” Wilson said. “They need to see that the governor has an actual plan to get them back to providing for their families.”
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor’s “top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe.”
She said Northam “is grateful to the millions of Virginians who are taking this seriously and working together to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”
Kristen Lynne Hall, one of ReOpen Virginia’s founders, said another protest is scheduled for May 1.
Northam urges more federal funding
In a letter to the state’s congressional delegation on Thursday, Northam asked federal lawmakers for more funding to help with the state’s COVID-19 response.
More money, Northam said, is needed to help expand unemployment benefits and health insurance, provide help to small businesses and have universal broadband access, among other things.
“Small businesses across the commonwealth have had to close their doors, and families are hurting,” Northam wrote in the 11-page letter, which details requests in six specific areas.
“The CARES Act is providing some initial relief, but these efforts need to expand,” Northam wrote, referring to the $2 trillion aid package Congress approved last month.
Northam said Virginia needs more federal money to avoid significant cuts to state-funded essential services; to improve public health infrastructure, including the creation of a special fund to “provide premium pay to retain and recruit essential workers”; an increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and to help renters and homeowners; creating a special health care enrollment period so laid-off workers can be covered; expanding the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money Thursday; and to provide more broadband across the state, among other things.
He said the state is “starting the process of identifying how we may reopen Virginia’s economy.”
In the letter, Northam also suggests that Congress create an economic recovery loan fund to help businesses with restart costs, and tax-exempt disaster recovery bonds to give additional credit to businesses, states and localities.
“I hope that you will prioritize investments in public health and in Virginia families, workers, and businesses,” Northam wrote. “To the extent that the next round of funding also includes infrastructure investments, I have provided important programs that could assist both in the commonwealth’s recovery and in creating opportunities to put Virginians back to work.”
Urgent care centers offering drive-up testing
Patient First is now offering drive-up COVID-19 testing at two of its locations in the Richmond area.
The chain of urgent care centers announced Thursday that its locations on North Parham Road near Interstate 64 and on Genito Road at Hull Street Road will have the drive-up testing. The screenings will be by appointment only, according to a news release.
Those appointments can be made by calling one of the testing centers. Patients will be asked about symptoms and risk factors to see if they meet screening criteria outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which say that in order to be tested, someone must have a symptom or symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat — or be a health care worker or first responder.
Patient First said that testing at the two locations will be done between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and that as personal protective equipment and testing supplies become more available, it will extend testing times.
People who are tested will stay in their cars while a Patient First staff member collects samples, which are sent to a third-party lab. Results are expected to be received between two and seven days after the test. A Patient First nurse will then call the patient.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for COVID-19 testing for patients with insurance, according to the news release from Patient First, which accepts Medicare and Medicaid in addition to other major insurance plans. Self-pay patients will pay $90 and have a separate bill from the testing lab, which Patient First said is $51.31.
More information about the testing sites and how to make an appointment can be found at patientfirst.com/coronavirus.
Northam announces money for child care services
Virginia is using some of the money it received through the federal stimulus package to help employees deemed essential with child care.
Northam announced Wednesday that $70 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant funding would go to help the cause, with roughly 1.2 million children under the age of 12 in the state affected by school closures.
“Many child care centers have had to close their doors due to COVID-19, but their services are vital for the critical workers on the front lines of this public health crisis,” Northam said.
The $70 million will help give incentive grants to child care providers that are open and eliminate co-payments through June for low-income, working families who receive federal child care subsidy dollars, among other things.
“Our essential workers are facing a limited number of child care options as providers struggle to remain operational,” said Virginia Department of Social Services Commissioner Duke Storen. “These measures are critical to ensuring Virginia can maintain a strong child care system not only during this crisis but beyond.”
About 2,670 child care centers in the state have closed because of the pandemic, according to the news release.
Richmond seeks to assist restaurants, responders
Richmond is launching a program to help local restaurants amid the pandemic.
The city announced Thursday the creation of the COVID-19 First Responder Meal Program. First responders on duty will be given choices of participating local restaurants to order food from each day.
Restaurants will be assigned one or more days where the program pays for the first responders’ meal, with the restaurants changing each day. To be eligible, a restaurant must be in Richmond and have fewer than 25 employees at each location.
“This program is a simple and delicious way for the city to expand our support for small businesses,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “Our first responders deserve food that nourishes the body and the soul, and I know Richmond’s restaurants can deliver.”
Henrico County announced a similar initiative last month.
“absolutely and perfectly captures the wackjobbery of Trumpism and the grievance of people whp have surrendered any vestige of common sense or normalcy to the altar of freak show politics and the dogmas of political cultism”.
Steve Schmidt commenting on a photo of astroturf agitators in Ohio who don't want to be told to stay home or wear masks.
As COVID-19 increases in the state, a couple dozen nuts out of an 8 million population want to relax life-saving social districting solutions.
Let me guess... they all belong to the cult of Rump.
Only a couple dozen? Gee whiz! Where are all the nutters when you need them? You could find a whole lot more folks than that who believe UFOs brought the virus from Tralfamadore to weaken our defenses before they invade.
Tops 200 and the Commonwealth is shutdown. On 3/9/2020 it was reported that 782 Virginians had died from the influenza/pnuemonia, where was the concern? On 10/10/2019 the CDC estimated the deaths from influenza to be between 36.4K to 61.2K and Dr. Fauci was no where to be found. The mass media was silent with the exception of a few reports on infants dying. With the sudden appearance of SARSCoV2 Dr/Gov. "Just make it comfortable" becomes very concerned about the lost of life in the Commonwealth. With no regard for a person's livelihood he shuts things down based on what? Do not forget the flu vaccine is created yearly based on models and a lot of people die so why depend so much on the same modelers results when it comes to SARSCoV2? Since all politicians and their minions agree with Dr./Gov.'s actions the voters have no real choices next election. Deviancy has hit rock bottom and will stay there.
The commonwealth is hardly shut down. Have you seen those workers putting in overtime at the unemployment office? And how about all those grocery workers? And Target? And Lowe’s?
True... non-essential businesses are shuttered for public safety, but more people are doing their daily job than have been put out of work.
If only Rump has taken this seriously in the early phases and put America on a better footing to reduce the impact. But he just gave us lies and misinformation.
"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
— Jan. 21, 2020 (interview)
“We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.”
— Feb. 2 (interview)
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Absolutely no reasonable person is advocating a return to business as it was prior to the shutdown.
The game plan for our return is reasonable:
14 days after "peaking" and successful decline, we are eligible with our Governor's approval to advance to Stage 1. Nothing happens until we see the 14 days of progress.
Stage 1 is highly restrictive with expectations that must be documented before the Governor will even think of the next stage.
Stage 2 is less strictive but far, far from normal. This is another lengthy process that must show documented success before the Governor will even think of the next stage.
Stage 3 is as close to normal as we will see for a long time. And it will NOT be normal as we used to think of it. And it will likely be no earlier than late summer or autumn before we reach it.
At any point in time, a surge or another spike will stop or even totally reverse the stages back to the beginning.
We should acknowledge that both of our very highest federal health authorities, CDC - Center for Disease Control & Prevention as well the NIH - National Institute of Health - Allergies & Infectious Diseases participated in the creation of this plan of action, as well as total approval.
I think I understand the frustrations of some middle class people that fearing economic calamity.
We were told that 2.2 million could die. Many, many would NEEDLESSLY because there would not be hospital beds, ICU beds, ventilators, doctors, nurses to treat victims that could normally survive. I believe this brought most all Americans came together in support of this shutdown.
We have seemingly achieved this although possibility of resurgences can never be eliminated.
So people asked, when do we start to modify this draconian shutdown to a manageable social distancing that allows a restrictive return to life.
The Surprising answer: We are moving the goal posts. The Shutdown now must await the end of the virus!
The subsequent question: When will that be???
The answer: We have no way of knowing.
The next question with a reminder: This Coronavirus will be around for 1-2 years according to the experts with surges expected next winter. Question: Surely, you cannot be asking that we wait a year or two?
Answer: No denial of a 1-2 years, or worst case date offer. The only response: We have no way of knowing when it will be safe to return to normal
Question: Again, you cannot be serious.....Give us some worst case date? Are you saying 1-2 years?!?!?
Answer: We can only say, at this time, we have no idea when we can end this total Shutdown.
And people are surprised to see pictures and stories of a revolt gaining traction.
People panicking about losing their businesses, their homes, their assets...…..everything they have worked their whole lives for. What other reaction would we expect from them????
Fortunately the news yesterday, has provided reasonable ballpark timetables for a slow return to life based on Covid decline as reflected by individual regions of the country -- a response needed by Americans.
Here’s the quote, Hal
“2.2 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE U.S. COULD DIE IF CORONAVIRUS GOES UNCHECKED”
Fortunately for us our leadership has implemented social distancing and stay at home orders and shut down business exactly for the purpose of checking the spread of COVID-19.
To drop these defenses prematurely would not be in the public interest.
As for your made-up questions with made-up answers all I can say is uninformed opinions are worth about as much as the electrons that display them on this screen.
What about deferring to personal responsibility...if you are scared of getting Covid-19, then you stay home. Others can get on with their lives using good judgement. A new strain could very well emerge in the winter months...are we to lock down every time?
If these people who protest social distancing could promise that only they and their loved ones would be infected, and that they wouldn't pass along COVID willy-nilly to everyone else, I'd say give them what they want. If I were a devoted Republican, however, I would worry that fostering early return to "normal" would kill off Trump's base just before the next presidential election.
how many have died from the flu, or are they being counted as co-vid to up the body count?
Have thought and asked the same thing....would be statistically interesting to compare all deaths since Corona outbreak for Virginia - as to keep it all in perspective. ..wouldnt be to take the Corona virus lightly...just a reality check of "numbers"
I have been thinking about that myself. A very good idea.
This virus is not your Daddys flu. It has the ability to shut down your lungs,kidneys, Liver and deprive oxygen to the brain and inflammation of the heart. I'll take a week of flu any day vs. 3-4 weeks in intensive care.
Bill, you should temper your fears with facts. Go to the CDC website and learn a few facts.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/summary.html
Background on SARS-COVID-2 (aka COVID-19) - "Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people and many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people such as with MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and now with this new virus (named SARS-CoV-2)."
"The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a betacoronavirus, like MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV. All three of these viruses have their origins in bats. The sequences from U.S. patients are similar to the one that China initially posted, suggesting a likely single, recent emergence of this virus from an animal reservoir."
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6912e2.htm?s_cid=mm6912e2_w
"Although the majority of reported COVID-19 cases in China were mild (81%), approximately 80% of deaths occurred among adults aged ≥60 years; only one (0.1%) death occurred in a person aged ≤19 years (3)."
"A CDC Morbidity & Mortality Weekly Report that looked at severity of disease among COVID-19 patients in the United States by age group found that 80% of deaths were among adults 65 years and older with the highest percentage of severe outcomes occurring in people 85 years and older. People with serious underlying medical conditions — like serious heart conditions, chronic lung disease, and diabetes, for example — also seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness."
"Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Based on what we know now, those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are:
People 65 years and older
People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
People of all ages with underlying medical conditions"
"Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home without medical care."
Dave’s facts totally support Bill’s comment.
The common flu is not necessarily your Daddy's flu. According to VOX Media, the flu killed 80,000 people in 2018.
Arguing one is better than the other is based on which one killed your loved one.
“Flu killed 80,000”. And that was WITH readily available tests and a vaccine in place. Imagine the consequences of COVID-19 without social distancing!!!
Northam's plan is to beg the federal government for money?! That is not a plan -- that is a very, very weak man as governor is what that is.
Larry you don't know what the governors plan is. The weak man is you sir!
LD Lanberg,
You're one more Trump Thumper whining about things you know nothing about....Whatever..In the meantime the governor will keep on keeping Virginia safe.
You’re delusional
You’re broken.
