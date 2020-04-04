ROANOKE - Wing Aviation is partnering with two more businesses to add to the list of items its drones will deliver.
The company also announced this week that it will expand the items available for order from the pharmacy chain to include more medicines and food options in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christiansburg’s Mockingbird Cafe & Bakery and Brugh Coffee will begin their partnerships with the Google sister company Saturday.
A variety of baked goods from Mockingbird and cold brew coffee and beans from Brugh will be delivered to Wing each morning. They will then be available for drone delivery throughout the day.
The drone service already has partnerships with Blacksburg sweet shop Sugar Magnolia, FedEx and Walgreens.
Wing spokeswoman Alexa Dennett said plans to add the two Christiansburg businesses had been in the works for months, but the timeline was moved up due to the increased use of the service by those wanting to stay home and isolate themselves.
She said she couldn’t say how many people had signed up for the service in recent weeks, but the company has seen a large influx in the amount of orders its received, from new customers and those already signed up.
“Last week was one of our busiest weeks to date,” Dennett said.
The company said it will continue with its three-pound maximum payload, and will continue with its regular hours.
Residents within the delivery zone can download the app and have a variety of goods dropped off at their home between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Customers who sign up to use the service app will also need a clear space on their property for the drone to drop off a package.
It’s the first such drone delivery service in the U.S., but the company has other sites in Australia and Finland, which already offer food and drink from local eateries.
The company has said it chose Christiansburg because of its ties with Virginia Tech and its drone division, Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership.
Wing is conducting the trial through a federal drone integration program that lasts through the fall of 2020.
But officials have said there’s no timetable for how long the company stays in the area.
