Early releases for some prison inmates by the Virginia Department of Corrections aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 behind bars is drawing concern and criticism from interested parties.
Prosecutors would like input and want to be sure it is done carefully with public safety in mind, inmate advocates fear too little is being done too slowly to avoid a potential medical catastrophe and inmates left behind so far are not happy.
As of Thursday, the department reported that nearly 500 prisoners and 67 staff members have tested positive for the virus. Three inmates have died and 10 are currently hospitalized.
It is expected that by Friday, 70 inmates with a year or less left to serve on their sentences will have been released under a budget amendment proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam and approved by the General Assembly. Inmates who committed capital murder or violent sex offenses will not be eligible for early release, nor are those who have COVID-19.
Some 133 inmates have thus far been approved for early release based in part on their criminal records and whether they have a suitable place to go. They will be screened for COVID-19 and be given three months worth of medications they might require for other health problems, the department said.
Lisa Kinney, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, said Friday that the department will not publicly identify the inmates.
"An offender's selection under the Early Release Plan is part of the offender's record of imprisonment and will not be released," she said. Such records are not subject to mandatory disclosure under state law, she added.
State law requires the Department of Corrections to notify by certified mail the local courts, law enforcement agencies, commonwealth's attorneys and victims ahead of prison releases.
However, the enabling budget amendment passed by the General Assembly, while directing the department to make such notifications when possible, also says that any failure to do so does not bar the department from making the release.
Kinney wrote in an email Friday, "All the required notifications are still going out. They're just going out much closer to the release time for the Early Release Plan offenders."
Jeff Haislip, the commonwealth's attorney for Fluvanna County and the president of the Virginia Association of Commonwealth's Attorneys, said Friday that the association has not taken an official position and that he could not speak for the group.
However, he said, "Virginia's prosecutors are obviously concerned whenever inmates are released prior to their release date and in an expedited manner. I have been assured that DOC is vetting these individuals carefully and has prioritized those to be released by type of offense."
Haislip said there are prosecutors across the state who have been using bond and other means to ease the crowding at the local jails, but the Department of Corrections determines who can leave the prisons early.
"Everyone in the criminal justice system is concerned about the health of the jail and prison populations, the corrections officers and staff, and the community in which these facilities sit. If done carefully, lowering the population in the prisons certainly makes sense given the times we are in," he said.
If it is not done correctly and if some of those who are released early commit new crimes, they could end up in local jails possibly bringing the virus with them, he said.
"I have asked that DOC notify the local prosecutor so that they may weigh in on the appropriateness of the release and in the cases of release, notify victims and even aid in the reintegration into the community of the offender. I have received no evidence that any such notification or communication is occurring," he said.
The ACLU of Virginia, among others concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in the prisons, is less than pleased with the early release plan.
"The administration's response to the COVID emergency has been too slow and, for too many, too late," said Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, executive director of the organization.
She complained that Northam has not "directed a statewide uniform response across our criminal legal system that could have reduced the population in Virginia's prisons and jails weeks ago and helped prevent infection rates from exploding in custodial facilities and in the surrounding communities where their staff go home to their families after their shifts."
"This is inexcusable given the [Virginia] Department of Health's data that describes 19 of 226 documented COVID outbreaks as occurring in correctional facilities" in the state, Gastañaga said.
She said that even if all 133 people are being released under the governor's budget amendment, that is far less than 1% of inmates. And, she added, "Only about 7% of the 2,000 people the governor said would be eligible for release under his amendment."
John Bradley Madison, 43, an inmate at the State Farm Correctional Center, is also unhappy with Northam.
"I am a non violent offender ... my home plan has been approved but my actual release [date] has not been calculated," Madison wrote in an email to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday.
He says he is due to be released within a year. This could not immediately be confirmed by the Department of Corrections on Friday, but online court and corrections records support his account.
According to Madison, he is housed in a dormitory with 75 other inmates. "We cannot practice social distancing. We are on modified lockdown, which means we don't go anywhere, but outsiders come in here. We feel trapped and isolated," he said.
He wrote that the inmates are scared. "We feel like we have been given a false sense of hope from our own governor and its just not fair."
Madison conceded that it is his own fault he is in prison, but said he was sentenced to 32 months on drug charges and a probation violation. "I was not sentenced to death."
