ECPI University, which has three campuses in the Richmond area, is reopening its buildings.
The university announced Tuesday that it will take the temperature of people entering its facilities and adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in reopening.
“Rigorously following CDC guidelines, we believe we have established a reopening plan that will help ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said ECPI Chief Operating Officer Barbara Larar.
ECPI has two campuses in Henrico County and one in Chesterfield County. Both localities have partially reopened under Phase One guidelines Gov. Ralph Northam instituted.
The university plans on cleaning and disinfecting common areas, restrooms and high-touch surfaces every day. Faculty, staff and students must also clean their personal workstations and labs.
They have also been told not to use other people’s phones, desks and workstations, among other things, according to an ECPI news release.
Other steps include having faculty and staff enter buildings through designated entrances, limiting elevators to two passengers at a time and giving masks to people in common areas who are not wearing one.
The university also plans to take the temperature of faculty, staff and students when they enter buildings. If their temperature is above 100.4 degrees, they will be asked to go home.
“Many of our classes will continue to meet remotely,” Larar said. “However, most classes require a hands-on learning component. We will limit the number of students who participate in labs at any given time to ensure safety, rotating them in an out to ensure they receive the hands-on learning experience that drew them to ECPI University in the first place.”
Most Virginia colleges have said that they plan on returning to on-campus instruction in the fall, pending the state of the public health crisis. Summer learning programs have mostly transitioned to virtual learning, similar to how colleges finished the spring semester.
