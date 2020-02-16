CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Southern Environmental Law Center has filed a motion to block the U.S. Council on Environmental Quality from advancing proposed policy changes until the organization provides requested public documents.
Lawyers for the Charlottesville-based nonprofit filed a request for a preliminary injunction Thursday in what is the latest development in a federal lawsuit the group lodged against the agency in November 2018.
The SELC has been trying to access records through the Freedom of Information Act that it believes would shed light on changes proposed to regulations governing when a project must undergo a federal environmental impact review.
The alterations to the National Environmental Policy Act, which also would establish a one-year deadline for reviews of small projects and a two-year deadline for larger ones, have been subject to a 60-day comment period; the injunction would prevent the agency from closing the comment period.
The SELC claims that the proposed changes to NEPA are “sweeping and industry-friendly” and could cause long-term environmental damage. Officials have claimed NEPA holds up infrastructure projects and that change is needed. The organization says it has received only a few documents responsive to its records requests.
The Council on Environmental Quality argued in court documents last month that officials have been trying to respond “reasonably promptly” to the group’s open records requests and expect to produce all responsive documents by November.
No hearing dates are currently set in the lawsuit, and the Council on Environmental Quality has yet to respond to the motion filed last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.