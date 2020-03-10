Three more people in Virginia tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of presumptive cases in the state to eight, authorities said Tuesday.
Of the eight, four are believed to have been exposed to the coronavirus while on a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt.
The cases are presumed positive and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two of the new cases are in Virginia Beach and the third is in Loudoun County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The two cases in Virginia Beach are a male in his 60s and a female in her 50s who traveled on a Nile River cruise and returned to the U.S. on March 5.
They were seen at a Sentara Healthcare hospital in Virginia Beach, a spokeswoman for the hospital confirmed.
"We are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC to ensure they are receiving coordinated follow up and monitoring," said Kelsea Smith, Sentara spokeswoman. "Out of an abundance of caution we are proactively communicating with any individual who may have had potential exposure to the patients while at our hospital. We have a dedicated system task force monitoring this evolving issue and providing the latest guidance to our clinical teams and our community. We are following our infection protection protocols to ensure everyone’s safety. Our hospitals remain open and ready to provide care. We will keep our communities informed as the situation progresses."
The Loudoun County resident is in his or her 40s and is believed to have come into contact with an infected person while attending Christ Church in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. Health officials asked hundreds of people who attended services at the church this weekend to self-quarantine. The Rev. Timothy Cole, rector at Christ Church, confirmed on Sunday that he was the first positive case in the District of Columbia.
The other five cases, all confirmed since Saturday, include two Fairfax residents who are married, an Arlington resident, a Marine stationed at Quantico - all of whom had recently traveled abroad - and a Spotsylvania County resident.
VDH State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake said that health officials are still investigating how the Spotsylvania resident came into contact with the virus, but maintained that there is no community spread in Virginia.
Community spread is reached when there are many positive cases that investigators can't identify the source of, Peake said on a media telebriefing Tuesday.
While the CDC has removed criteria that has to be met before a test can be performed, the state laboratory still has a limited number of test kits and is only testing cases that meet certain criteria, including relevant travel history, symptoms and risk factors.
The state has also approved testing at commercial labs and hospitals can send tests to private labs at the health care providers' discretion, according to Peake.
Peake said that people who are concerned that they may have COVID-19 should contact their health care provider in advance to see if the facility has testing capabilities and to find out where to go if it does not.
The state lab is currently doing testing twice a day and recording results within 24 hours, Peake said.
James wants us to ignore the corona virus, which is much more communicable and lethal than the flu, until we have 9300 Virginians dead from corona virus.
“As stocks dive and coronavirus spreads, Trump repeats risk from COVID-19 is ‘low’”
Typical (flawed) republican thinking.
No one is blaming the virus on Rump.... just his terrible mismanagement and misinformation that are putting lives at risk and tanking the stock market.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“President Trump makes false claims about coronavirus, suggests you can ‘go to work’ if you’re sick”
“Trump struggles to explain why he disbanded his global health team”
TV, radio and online news: ALL Coronavirus, ALL the time!!!
Seriously, gentlemen, can't we give this virus the attention it deserves?
While we are document the few cases of this virus, about 9300 Virginians have tested positive for influenza and 420 have died during the current flu season.
Why not blame THAT on Trump???
This has gone beyond ridiculous and it is actually leading to a level of panic and inappropriate behavior that is more dangerous than COVID-19!!
Where is Austin Powers? Dr. Evil ? Meltdown the end is near everybody freak out .... .....No Politician ever lost money underestimating the intelligence of the American People
Lack of confidence in Rump’s ability to handle, or even speak factually, to American citizens is aiding the spread of the disease and tanking it he stock markets.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
“President Trump makes false claims about coronavirus, suggests you can ‘go to work’ if you’re sick”
“Trump struggles to explain why he disbanded his global health team”
