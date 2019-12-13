A glitch at the Department of Elections on Thursday left Julian Castro off the list of Democratic candidates who had filed paperwork seeking to qualify for Virginia's presidential primary ballot in 2020.
Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio and Obama administration housing secretary, filed the required petition signatures in an effort to qualify for Virginia's March 3 Super Tuesday primary, but other missing paperwork prevented the department from adding Castro's name to the list of candidates.
Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said Friday afternoon that Castro’s filings, including 5,400 petition signatures, have been sent to the Democratic Party of Virginia along with those of the other candidates.
“The reason his name was not on the list provided by the department last night is because we were not in possession of additional paperwork required by the candidate and we were reviewing if that prevented us from transmitting the petitions,” Piper said in a statement.
Asked whether the paperwork had ultimately been found, Piper did not respond.
A spokesman for the Castro campaign, Sawyer Hackett, said the campaign submitted its paperwork and petition signatures in time.
The addition of Castro leaves only one among 15 candidates — former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland — who did not file by the deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Candidates are required to submit at least 5,000 signatures from eligible voters, including 200 or more from each of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts.
The Democratic Party of Virginia must confirm the official list of candidates who qualified for the primary. It has until Tuesday to verify the signatures. On Wednesday, the State Board of Elections will draw qualifying candidates’ names from a bowl to determine the order in which they’ll appear on the ballot.
Virginia is one of 14 Super Tuesday states holding primaries March 3, when the fate of many remaining candidates angling for delegates is likely to be decided.
