The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice reports that an employee at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the department, when last at the center the employee did not have any symptoms and did not have any close contacts with juveniles as defined by the Centers for Disease Control.
The employee is being treated at home and the department is following Virginia Department of Health protocols for notifications and CDC protocols for safety and cleaning.
The center houses 205 youths ages 14 to 20, adjudicated of crimes as serious as murder. The department has taken steps aimed at keeping COVID-19 out of the center.
Brian Moran, the secretary of public safety, said among other things that every 72 hours the juveniles are screened for COVID-19.
The department says it has halted new admissions; suspended visitation and volunteer activity; and closed the Yvonne B. Miller High School. Youths have been given more chances to speak with their families by telephone.
According to the department’s website, everyone is screened before entering Bon Air. The residents are being kept in their units to minimize contact with the larger center population, but they are not subjected to room confinement, officials said.
Officials also said they know the medical history and current conditions of the youths at Bon Air. When a staff member becomes infected, he or she will be treated by a medical provider and will not be allowed to return without a doctor’s approval.
If a youth becomes infected, he or she will be taken to the infirmary or an alternate medical unit on campus to be cared for by medical staff. If emergency care is required, the youth will be taken to a hospital, the department said.
