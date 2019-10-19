FALLS CHURCH — The Falls Church — the church that is such a landmark that the Northern Virginia city was named for the congregation — is for the first time in its nearly 300-year history two separate churches in two buildings.
The church began splintering in 2006, when members voted to leave their Episcopal denomination because it had appointed a gay bishop. What followed was a bitter court battle and a split into two congregations — one small and liberal, the other large and conservative.
And after seven years of wandering for the large group, what followed last Sunday as congregants walked in for their sixth service in their new building was a collective sigh of “Finally!” as they looked out over the 968 seats in the long, white sanctuary.
The Falls Church Anglican — the name used by the congregation that broke away from the Episcopal Church — is settling into its new home on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County. The congregation raised millions to create a new church after losing its fight to keep the historic Falls Church building, the iconic brick structure where George Washington worshiped.
Church observers saw the court’s decision as a harbinger for bitterly divided congregations across many of the nation’s denominations amid a struggle between conservative and liberal theology.
But this month, as the Falls Church Anglican celebrates its new home, members speak enthusiastically about their new location, rather than bitterly about what they lost.
“I know it was the right choice,” longtime member Steve Uphill said. “Seven is completion. It took seven years for us to get through this.”
The church purchased a $31 million, 5-acre property with a five-story office building and is generating income (on which it pays taxes, unlike on donations by parishioners) by renting out space to the building’s tenants. The Falls Church Anglican added a parking garage, which the Rev. Sam Ferguson said cost more than $9 million, and the approximately 20,000-square-foot church building, which Ferguson said cost $17 million .
Unlike many religious buildings funded by wealthy donors, no one’s names are on the walls at the Falls Church Anglican. There are no plaques or rooms named for those who donated money.
Ferguson said that was a choice, just like the decision to have plain windows instead of stained glass . “We want people to see what’s going on and feel very welcome,” he said.
Jennifer Parker, a longtime member, said one of her hopes for the new building is that the congregation becomes significantly more racially diverse. “This is so beautiful,” she said. “This is the new place God has for us. This is a place of blessing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.