Former Rep. Robert Hurt, R-5th, has been named dean of Liberty University’s Helms School of Government, according to the evangelical school in Lynchburg.
Hurt served in the 5th District seat from 2011 to 2017 and decided not to seek re-election. He then became executive director of Liberty’s Center for Law & Government.
“I look forward to watching Robert Hurt take our School of Government to the highest levels of achievement through his recruitment of top-notch faculty and students,” Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. said in a statement. “His experience in Congress and his extensive networking capabilities will be invested into our students, and they will impact the world through public service and policy.”
Former U.S. Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, became dean of Liberty’s School of Business in January.
