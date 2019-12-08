CHARLOTTESVILLE — A Charlottesville attorney has refiled a narrowed complaint on behalf of an unidentified woman against the University of Virginia board of visitors and the interim chief of UVA Medical Center.
The complaint again argues that the woman, identified as Jane Doe, had her Fourth and 14th Amendment rights violated by a doctor and other emergency room staff who gave her psychoactive and anti-anxiety drugs, forcefully took a blood sample and then put her in restraints to insert a catheter in her bladder to take a urine sample.
Doe has been the subject of “dozens” of emergency custody orders, according to the complaint, and is currently being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder. Given her mental health history and PTSD treatments, she likely will be taken again to UVA Medical Center, the complaint argues, the only local hospital where people under emergency orders are taken.
A previous version of the lawsuit was dismissed in October. In an opinion, Judge Norman K. Moon denied a late attempt by the plaintiff to amend the complaint, and the bulk of the defendants — many of whom are medical staff — were dismissed on the basis of having qualified immunity.
A requested injunction against Pamela Sutton-Wallace, the former CEO of the medical center, also was denied. The plaintiff sought to require all physicians, nurses and other medical care providers at the center to inform patients of the medications being administered and to obtain consent, a request that has been renewed in the new complaint.
The new complaint narrows the list of defendants to the rector of the university, the board of visitors and Chris Ghaemmaghani, the interim chief of the medical center.
Jeff Fogel, the attorney representing Doe, said this complaint seeks declaratory judgments and injunctions.
“In his opinion, Judge Moon did not decide whether my client’s rights were violated but rather whether the law was clear,” Fogel wrote in an email to The Daily Progress. “That principle called ‘qualified immunity’ is not applicable to this kind of relief, only money damages.”
No hearing dates have been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.