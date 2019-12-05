You are the owner of this article.
Expect a seasonable chill for Richmond's festive weekend, but no rain yet

20181202_MET_PARADE_SL

Balloons are marched down Broad Street during the 35th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Saturday Dec. 1, 2018.

 SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH

We'll keep foul weather away from Richmond for this weekend packed with holiday festivities. Temperatures will be just right, too: it'll feel chilly enough to make cocoa and cider seem nice, but not too frigid or windy.

It could also be a good time to pick up a tree, hang decorations or take care of the shopping: the weekend of Dec. 13 - Dec. 15 already looks more likely to bring rain to our area.

For more details, check out our top five weekend events.

RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza

Friday, Dec. 6: 5:45 to 7 p.m.

Weather: Mostly cloudy, with temperatures falling from the upper 50s to the upper 40s after dark and a slight breeze. A stray sprinkle isn't entirely out of the question, but it's most likely to be a dry evening for us.

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 7: 10 a.m. to Noon.

Weather: Mostly sunny with lower 40s and a light wind from the north or northeast around 5 mph.

That will be an improvement over last year's threatening overcast skies and drizzle, though temperatures will feel slightly colder.

It certainly won't be extreme compared to past parades. Check out this graph showing 33 years of parade-time temperatures.

Parade temperatures

Court End Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 8: Noon to 4 p.m.

Weather: Partly cloudy and dry, with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s. If you have plans to be out later that evening, that's when we could see rain showers return.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

