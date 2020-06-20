ROANOKE — More than two years into the arduous task of building a natural gas pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia, the Mountain Valley Pipeline has won approval for an extension into North Carolina.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorized the company to build what it calls MVP Southgate, which would start in Pittsylvania County and run south for another 75 miles.
In an order posted to its website Thursday, FERC dealt with some of the same issues — the project’s environmental impact and the question of whether there is a public need for more natural gas — that made the original pipeline so controversial when it was announced six years ago.
Several conservation groups were joined by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality in arguing that Mountain Valley overstated the demand for the pipeline extension.
When existing pipelines, projects under construction and those in the regulatory queue are considered as a whole, they said, there is actually a surplus of capacity in the part of North Carolina that Southgate will serve.
But in finding a “public convenience and necessity” for Southgate, FERC relied largely on a contract between Mountain Valley and Dominion Energy, which will receive about 80% of the pipeline’s gas for distribution to homes and businesses.
It is “well established” that such agreements are sufficient evidence of demand, FERC said in a 131-page decision. FERC ruled that work on Southgate cannot begin until Mountain Valley secures all of the permits it needs for its mainline system.
Construction of the 303-mile pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia is on hold while the permits, set aside by legal challenges from environmental groups, are reconsidered by federal agencies.
