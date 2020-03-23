At Pub Theology, on the evening of March 10, my friend, Art Utley, and I were commenting to each other about the events we have lived through during our lives.
We easily rattled off the Cuban missile crisis, the assassinations of John Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the turmoil of the Vietnam War, the thrill of the moon landing, the crush of the Challenger disaster, 9/11 and Katrina.
Neither of us anticipated a challenge like the coronavirus 19 (COVID-19). But, by March 13, we started to feel its impact.
Following recommendations from lots of sources, on that Friday afternoon, we communicated to our congregation that our church Trinity United Methodist at 903 Forest Ave. was shutting down for a period of time.
Staff members would have the option of working from home or in the building.
Worship services and other forms of traditional study and gatherings would follow a virtual path. With the virtual path, my hope was that the technology gods would play nice and not make this transition difficult.
Somehow, we survived that first Sunday on that virtual trail.
On March 16, I reported to work. The building was quiet. A couple of staff members were present, completing their normal assignments.
I had some chores to complete, too — per a safety recommendation — painting the surface of an exterior step, knocking down what I hoped was an inactive hornet nest, and spring cleaning the cooling tower area.
Luckily, I was a neat painter, the hornet nest was empty, and the area of the cooling tower was a challenge — lots of pine tags.
Somewhere in that 12:30 p.m. range, we had a visitor.
He introduced himself as Phil. Phil is one of the leaders of the Greenwood Commuter Group. For many years, this Alcoholics Anonymous group has been meeting at Trinity every weekday afternoon from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
During the course of a week, our facilities are used regularly by our congregation and our community.
As Phil explained, this COVID-19 shakeup was going to create quite a disruption in the lives of the Greenwood Commuters. Phil explained that alcoholism is a disease, too, and not being able to meet would put these already fragile members of Greenwood into a different type of risk factor — a potential relapse.
Having witnessed the impact of alcohol on both sides of our family, I completely understood Phil’s perspective.
And as good leaders do, Phil diplomatically made a request — allow Greenwood to meet on the grounds of the church.
While not opposed, I had two reactions: How are we going to respond to other groups that might make similar requests, and how are they going to manage the weather?
Phil had already thought this through.
They would not meet on days of lousy weather. As far as other groups, Phil explained Greenwoods’ need was urgent. Their need to meet was tied to the mental and physical health and well-being of each member.
With that, I agreed, and we walked out of the building to scout locations for their meeting.
By the end of the walk, Phil had four locations to offer the members as possible meeting sites. His plan was to get the word out and to have their first meeting on that Monday afternoon.
We worked out a few logistics, and then he left to start his communicating. I went back in to complete some paperwork, and then I headed home where more exterior chores awaited me.
Later that afternoon, I came back by Trinity to check on our plan for receiving our U.S. mail. That’s when I saw a circle of chairs with people sitting in them on the church’s empty lot on the Rock Creek Road side of our grounds.
In the February-March 2020 issue of Amtrak’s magazine The National, writer Carson Vaughan has an article “Once Upon A Time In The West.” The piece is about the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nev.
In the article, Vaughan interviews my favorite cowboy poet, Waddie Mitchell. If I had to take the works of a poet with me to a deserted island, it would be Waddie, not Willie Shakespeare (sorry Dr. John Long).
Anyway, in the interview Waddie states: “Don’t matter where you are — Melbourne, or New York, or any place we go — there’s good, good people.”
Waddie is right — there are good people out there.
Phil from the Greenwood Commuter Group is one of those good people.
Thank God for his leadership.
And if we are to work through all the challenges of COVID-19, I think it will come down to good people.
Life doesn't stop just because there a pandemic in the land, but I do hope the Greenwood Commuter Group practiced social distancing in arranging the circle of chairs.
