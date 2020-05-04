Just for the record, I’d like to say that I’m not getting paid for what I’m putting in the next three paragraphs.
Now then: In my humble opinion, AAA is in the top-10 greatest organizations on the planet. With its round-the-clock number and ability to summon automotive wizards to the scene of trouble in about an hour, AAA has saved the day for me and family members of mine more times than I can tell.
Over the years, Cathy, the kids and I haven’t typically been behind the wheel of cars most would describe as “late model.” Thus, I’ve twice had the opportunity to experience the significantly desolate feeling of standing along the shoulder of Interstate 95, marooned with a vehicle that has decided, for a shredded tire or whatever reason, that it can go no farther.
It’s a little like being on a desert island, only with the potential rescue ships blowing by at something like 70 mph and not glancing in your direction. The difference is you get to call the magic phone number and, before long, a wizard (or wizardess) comes by in a truck.
We’ve also had dead batteries, keys locked inside cars, alternators that went belly-up, and a host of other ailments that have required punching up AAA’s 800 number. So when they hit me up for renewal, I can’t write the check fast enough.
Because sometimes we all need a little roadside assistance.
As COVID-19 has come rumbling through, more and more of us are finding ourselves feeling somehow marooned. And, happily, more and more folks seem to be willing to play the part of the roadside wizard. Some of them make the news; many more do not.
Here’s some of what I’ve seen going on, just in my small, semi-quarantined world:
One friend got tired of reading about how disastrous the situation was getting at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center and set out to do something for its beleaguered staff.
She and her two children put the word out to friends and then on social media, and were a bit mind-boggled by the response. They ended up being able to prepare gift bags, including a Kroger gift card and numerous other goodies, for all 100-plus Canterbury employees.
In the face of this pandemic’s widespread misfortune and grief, it’s hard to know how to help, or to feel like we’re making any difference. Cumulatively, I think, we sure are.
Other folks we know are doing whatever small things they can: using their stimulus checks to support local businesses in any way they can; checking with neighbors when heading for the grocery store to see what they might need; looking in on elderly friends and family members; and generally trying to strengthen the bonds we feel. (Many who hadn’t heard of it two months ago have suddenly become Zoom gurus.)
I work in the education world, and I’ve seen countless teachers and other school staff members reaching out not only to make sure their kids are still learning, but that they’re OK, too.
Many of those helping out are motivated by their faith, by the call of Jesus to care for our neighbor. I haven’t found anywhere in the Bible where he used the word “wizard,” but he was very big on looking out for others.
And his brother, James, wrote this in the New Testament: “What good is it, dear brothers and sisters, if you say you have faith but don’t show it by your actions? ... Suppose you see a brother or sister who has no food or clothing and you say, ‘Goodbye and have a good day; stay warm and eat well’ — but then you don’t give that person any food or clothing? What good does that do?”
It’s been good to see folks doing good.
Some of us seem bent on what we can get in life; others seem to lean more toward what we can give. Truth is, there’s plenty of both of those outlooks in all of us.
COVID seems to be bringing out the “give” in many. Many are actively looking out for one another in ways we might not under ordinary circumstances. That’s been a beautiful thing, and one I hope can be a lasting, positive legacy of this virus.
Because, pandemic or not, sometimes we all need a little roadside assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.