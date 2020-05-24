A Varina motel is still home for Garlena Williams-Pierce and her teenage son as they await approval for a new apartment.
Williams-Pierce, a 53-year-old widow, has lived at the Motel 6 on Williamsburg Road since last August while trying to save for a place of her own. The COVID-19 pandemic threatened those plans, as it led her job at Wendy’s to cut her hours in March, limiting her ability to save. By early April, Williams-Pierce was within days of losing the room that costs her about $300 per week.
Her situation was the focus of a Richmond Times-Dispatch story in April examining the plight of families living in hotels amid the pandemic. Nonprofits who work with the unsheltered worry the crisis will lead to a surge in homelessness, with families living in motels unable to afford their rooms. The story spurred an outpouring of support.
“It meant a great deal to me,” Williams-Pierce said.
Dozens emailed her offering money. Others called the hotel wanting to pay for her room; before long, it was covered through June 1. Some even drove to the Wendy’s where she works to pass their offerings through the drive-thru window.
More than 650 people gave $24,000 to a GoFundMe campaign started on Williams-Pierce’s behalf after publication of the story. Buoying the effort were donations from College of William & Mary alumni who knew Williams-Pierce from her decade working at the dining hall, where she was a beloved figure.
“I just realized I couldn’t wait on things to get better for her,” said Terelle Robinson, an alumnus who started the fundraiser after reading the story and reconnecting with Williams-Pierce.
Robinson initially set a goal of raising $3,400, enough to pay move-in costs for a new apartment and leave a small cushion for other expenses. Within three days, the campaign exceeded $17,000 in donations. More has trickled in since.
Williams-Pierce used the money to settle a delinquent Dominion Energy bill in her name, a hindrance to signing a new lease, as well as other debts. The money has also covered application fees for her apartment search. What remains will go to pay for furniture and supplies the family needs for their new home, future rent payments and a small fund for her son’s college education.
Robinson has worked closely with Williams-Pierce over the past six weeks to pay off her debts and begin repairing her credit. Williams-Pierce hopes the steps will translate soon to a long-awaited approval for a new apartment.
So far, Williams-Pierce said she has applied at about 10 complexes with no luck.
In one instance, she did not meet the minimum income requirements to gain approval. In others, her credit did not meet the required threshold. A few times, the apartment she was applying for was gone by the time she resolved an issue with her application.
In the meantime, life at the hotel remains stressful, she said. There are still bills to pay and schoolwork to make sure her son, Jay, completes. The threat the virus poses continues to weigh on her. A diabetic who relies on a CPAP machine to breathe when she sleeps, Williams-Pierce could face serious complications if she catches COVID-19.
She is hopeful they will find a place and move in early June.
“It’s a challenge, but I’m not going to give up,” Williams-Pierce said. “I’ve made it this far.”
