PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - The father of a school shooting victim is calling for the resignation of a Virginia city council member who strapped an assault weapon to his chest during a vote to protect gun rights.
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenburg was one of 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, tweeted that Portsmouth Councilman Nathan Clark's constituents "should not be forced to accept him engaging in open intimidation with his AR 15."
Guttenberg also noted that his daughter was killed by someone with an AR-15.
Clark wore the gun while the council voted 4-3 to approve a resolution declaring Portsmouth a "Second Amendment Constitutional City," news outlets reported.
Such resolutions vary from county to county, but most declare the intention of local officials to oppose any "unconstitutional restrictions" on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. In the last two months, more than 100 counties, cities and towns in Virginia have approved such resolutions.
Clark defended his actions in a statement, though he added that as a former school resource officer, he couldn't imagine the "tragedy" and said "no one should have to go through that."
In a letter to Portsmouth residents given out Tuesday, Clark said he was making a point by wearing the weapon to show that proposed gun legislation would "make criminals of lawful citizens and gun owners," news outlets reported.
With a full majority at the state house for the first time in a generation, Virginia Democrats have promised significant new gun restrictions, including universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and a red flag law that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"...a red flag law that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others and leave them on the street to wreak havoc." Finished it for you.
Was Mr. Guttenberg at the meeting? No? Then he is offended by a picture, or a rumor of someone with a rifle that he does not approve of. He had a daughter who was killed by a crazed person who was ALLOWED to enter the school and slaughter multiple people, after he had been reported to the police and FBI many times. NOTHING was done to stop this killer, yet Mr. Guttenberg expects everyone to kowtow to his self proclaimed and media driven victim status, even though he did NOTHING to secure the school and protect his daughter. So now he is trying to lay the blame on guns and gun owners; lay the blame everywhere but where it really belongs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.