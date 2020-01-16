Three men connected to a white supremacist organization are facing federal charges related to plans of transporting a gun and ammunition across state lines with plans to commit a crime.
Citing a law enforcement official, the New York Times reported Thursday that the men were planning to travel to Richmond on Monday to attend a Second Amendment rally.
Thousands of gun-rights supporters are expected to come to Richmond Monday for a rally organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League. Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a temporary ban on weapons in Capitol Square.
Brian Lemley, Patrik Mathews and William Bilbrough were arrested by the F.B.I. in Maryland and Delaware early Thursday, a spokesman for the FBI’s Baltimore office, Dave Fitz, said.
A federal criminal complaint filed in Maryland on Wednesday alleges that the three men had purchased parts to create an assault rifle that can fire more than one round at a time, and practiced shooting with it at a Maryland gun range.
On Jan. 7, one of the men purchased 1,500 rounds of 5.56 millimeter and 6.5 millimeter ammunition.
“Oh, oops, it looks like I accidentally made a machine gun,” one of the men, Lemley, told another, according to an affidavit filed by FBI agent Rachid Harrison.
The men are members of a white supremacist organization named “The Base,” the complaint reads. Members of the group regularly discuss the creation of a white ethno-state and plans to commit acts of violence against other racial and ethnic groups, the document says, along with recruitment and ways to manufacture explosive devices.
One of the men, Mathews, is a Canadian citizen and crossed the border into the U.S. illegally near Minnesota last August.
He is being charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition illegally. The other two men, Lemley and Bilbrough, are being charged with harboring an undocumented immigrant.
In announcing the temporary weapons ban for Capitol Square, Northam cited safety threats "similar to what has been seen before other major events such as Charlottesville," a reference to the deadly Unite the Right rally in August 2017.
Meanwhile, some 2A-ers excoriate Northam for banning guns on Capitol Grounds, whining about their 1st and 2nd amendment rights.
How rich is that? The illegal immigrant is from Canada, and the homegrown racists are charged with harboring him.
