Three men connected to a white supremacist organization are facing federal charges related to plans of transporting a gun and ammunition across state lines with plans to commit a crime.
The men were planning to travel to Richmond on Monday to attend a Second Amendment rally, according to law enforcement.
Thousands of gun-rights supporters are expected to come to Richmond on Monday for a rally organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League. Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a temporary ban on weapons in Capitol Square.
Brian Lemley, Patrik Mathews and William Bilbrough were arrested early Thursday by the FBI in Maryland and Delaware, said Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the FBI’s Baltimore office.
A federal criminal complaint filed in Maryland on Wednesday alleges that the three men had purchased parts to create an assault rifle that can fire more than one round at a time, and practiced shooting it at a Maryland gun range.
On Jan. 7, one of the men purchased 1,500 rounds of 5.56 millimeter and 6.5 millimeter ammunition.
“Oh, oops, it looks like I accidentally made a machine gun,” Lemley told another man, according to an affidavit filed by FBI agent Rachid Harrison.
The men are members of a white supremacist organization called “The Base,” the complaint says. Members of the group regularly discuss the creation of a white ethno-state and plans to commit acts of violence against other racial and ethnic groups, along with recruitment and ways to manufacture explosive device, the document say.
One of the men, Mathews, is a Canadian citizen who crossed the border into the U.S. illegally near Minnesota last August, according to court documents. He is being charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition illegally.
Lemley and Bilbrough are being charged with harboring an undocumented immigrant.
In announcing the temporary weapons ban for Capitol Square, Northam cited safety threats "similar to what has been seen before other major events such as Charlottesville," a reference to the deadly Unite the Right rally in August 2017.
The withdrawal symptoms some of these gun nuts are displaying at the prospect of being without their guns for just a couple hours is rather alarming.
If anyone can recognize a white supremacist, it ought to be Gov. Blackface.
Well... our great Governor Northam is sure making it known that they can leave their guns and their rabble rousing at home. Just the same as anyone who wants to come to Capitol Square on Monday. And so far he’s called everything totally right and has been super effective.
Might be ripe pickins' for the FBI at that rally Monday.
And they are trying to tell us that the Governor’s precautions are not needed? Right.
The Governor is only adding fuel to the fire just like the Charlottesville City Council did in their debacle.
What’s he fueling? Are you saying gun nuts are so out of control they will shoot up the Capitol rather than comply with legal crowd control restrictions?
I guarantee the folks who are getting the gun control laws that they asked for aren’t angry about anything.
As in Charlottesville, Northam and the Legislature actions are creating a national response....which is seemingly attracting some bad people from all of the country.....and apparently from out of the country as well.
Lets hope that unlike Ch-ville, these three are the only ones. I am sure this event will be more civil.
As in Charlottesville angry gun nuts from around the country with no influence on VA politics are coming to raise cain and cause trouble. There’s no excuse and no justification for these actions except to disturb the peace.
We can “hope” all we want these three are the only ones. “Hope” along with “thoughts and prayers” is the basic republican response to preventing gun violence.
Fortunately Governor Northam is prepared to keep the peace with executive orders and the state police.
Why do all these gun nuts have to congregate with their big guns on display. Whatever happened to “write your congressperson”?
Meanwhile, some 2A-ers excoriate Northam for banning guns on Capitol Grounds, whining about their 1st and 2nd amendment rights.
So true! And so sad!
The withdrawal symptoms some of these guys are demonstrating at the prospect of being without their guns for a couple hours is truly alarming.
How rich is that? The illegal immigrant is from Canada, and the homegrown racists are charged with harboring him.
But I am sure there are some very fine people among those white supremacists and Nazis.
Yes, there will be some very fine people at the 2A rally at the Capitol.
No, it is not possible to vouch for every attendee.
