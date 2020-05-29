A federal judge has denied a request from six Northern Virginia voters challenging Virginia election officials over the loosening of absentee voting restrictions.
Judge Rossie D. Alston, Jr. in the Eastern District of Virginia issued the ruling Friday, saying that while the voters' complaint "may be well-founded, the court is constrained at this time from remedying these constitutional grievances."
Jim Bopp, who represented Citizens United in the landmark 2010 campaign finance case against the Federal Elections Commission, filed the lawsuit this month on behalf of the Northern Virginia voters. In the lawsuit, they say letting residents vote absentee if they are not sick and do not have a disability encourages them to make a false statement.
Under current law Virginians must list one of a number of state-authorized excuses for why they cannot vote in person on Election Day, such as a work, family or school obligation, an out-of-town trip. Under a law that takes effect July 1, voters will be able to cast absentee ballots without providing an excuse.
Gov. Ralph Northam and state election officials have encouraged voters to list “disability or illness” as their reason for requesting an absentee ballot for the June 23 congressional primaries.
“The same social distancing and good hygiene practices — which are effective for preventing the spread of the virus when going out for essential services, like grocery shopping and other essential services — are also an effective way to prevent the spread of the virus for in-person voting,” the lawsuit said.
In municipal elections in more than 100 Virginia localities this month, 86,922 of the 90,942 people who requested an absentee ballot used the "disability or illness" justification, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections.
State officials are preparing and have encouraged voters to cast their ballots by mail in the June primaries and in the November election.
Attorney General Mark Herring said Friday that the ruling "will save lives and is a huge win for Virginia and for democracy."
"Now, Virginians will not have to make the difficult choice between keeping themselves and their loved ones safe or exercising their fundamental right to vote," Herring said in a statement.
"Conservative activists tried to use a deadly pandemic as a way to suppress voter turnout and disenfranchise tens of thousands of Virginians who fear that their health and safety would be jeopardized by voting in person, but they failed," Herring said.
Bopp did not immediately return a request for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.