A federal judge has again denied an Eastern Shore church’s effort to immediately hold large gatherings.
U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen denied a request Thursday from Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Accomack County for an emergency injunction that would have allowed the church to hold services with more than 10 people in attendance. Gov. Ralph Northam banned gatherings exceeding that size as part of the state’s stay-at-home order in March.
Churches in most parts of the state are now allowed to meet at up to 50% capacity under the state’s “Phase One” reopening guidelines. Accomack, however, is among the handful of localities that Northam exempted from the first phase because of COVID-19’s spread in the county, leaving it in “Phase Zero”.
The county’s rate of 2,187 cases per 100,000 people — the population of Accomack is roughly 32,000 people, according to federal data — is higher than any locality in Northern Virginia. Eleven people have died from the virus in Accomack, according to state data.
With the church in the “substantially same” spot it was when it made its first request, Wright Allen denied the second request.
“As recognized in this court’s previous order on plaintiff’s motion for a (temporary restraining order) and preliminary injunction, the governor’s orders are not ‘flagrantly and patently violative of express constitutional prohibitions’,” the judge wrote.
Lighthouse’s pastor, Kevin Wilson, was charged by town police after the church held a service with 16 people present on April 5, according to the Eastern Shore Post. Later that month the church filed a complaint in federal court requesting a permanent injunction to stop enforcement of the executive orders against the church.
The judge denied that request.
Wright Allen is the judge who ruled in 2014 that Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional.
The U.S. Department of Justice backed the church earlier this month, saying in a filing that “there is no pandemic exception to the Constitution and its Bill of Rights.”
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement Thursday: “President [Donald] Trump and Attorney General [William] Barr’s time and efforts would have been much better spent focused on saving lives and ramping up testing across the country, rather than joining in conservative activists’ fruitless efforts to undermine these proven safety measures,”
The church did not immediately return a request for comment.
