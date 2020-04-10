The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force has alerted the CEOs of all the major hospital systems in the state about potentially fraudulent and illegal activity associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Letters sent to hospital leaders outlined the potential criminal consequences of hoarding certain medical supplies identified as scarce in a March 23 executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The task force is headed by U.S. Attorneys Thomas T. Cullen and G. Zachary Terwilliger, of the western and eastern districts of Virginia.
Fifteen categories of health and medical supplies were identified as scarce, including N-91 masks, portable ventilators, Choroquine phosphate or hydroxychoroquine HCL, and other personal protective equipment such as face masks, surgical masks, gloves and face shields.
The letter also asks administrators to "identify those individuals or entities that may have acquired vital medical supplies in excess of what they would reasonably use or for the purpose of charging exorbitant prices."
"It is our hope that these institutions will partner with us to combat criminal conduct that undermines our collective efforts to slow the spread of this disease," Cullen said in a statement Friday.
Brian Moran, the Virginia secretary of public safety, said, "At a time when the accessibility of specific, life-critical health and medical supplies are imperative to the mitigation of COVID-19 within our communities, Virginia is appreciative of our federal partners bringing these concerns to light."
For more information about the Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force, please visit:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.