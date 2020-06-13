NORFOLK — Federal authorities say they’ve arrested a North Carolina man who threatened to burn down a black church in Virginia.
John Malcolm Bareswill, 63, was arrested Friday on a charged related to his alleged threat to burn down a Baptist church in Virginia Beach, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said.
Court records said Bareswill, who lives in Catawba, N.C., called the church earlier this week, made racist remarks and threatened to set the church on fire after one of the church leaders took part in a public vigil for George Floyd.
Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes, even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.
The Washington Post reported that the FBI and Virginia Beach police spoke with Bareswill, who denied making the call to the church and said he was asleep when the call was made. The affidavit said phone records showed the call was made from Bareswill’s phone and that someone had searched the internet with queries such as “Black Lives Matter protest held in Virginia” and a search for predominantly African American churches.
“Threats meant to silence or intimidate people because of their race or religion, like the one allegedly made here, have our highest priority,” U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said, according to the Post. “No one should be made to fear for their safety or the safety of their church for speaking out, and we will seek justice for victims of those who allegedly violate that right.”
Court records did not immediately identify an attorney for Bareswill.
