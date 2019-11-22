Incoming House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, held the first meeting of her transition team in Richmond on Friday, saying her priorities are transparency of the House of Delegates and making sure the chamber and her office reflect Virginia’s diversity.
She thanked the team members at the start of a meeting at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College downtown.
Filler-Corn, who will become the first female and first Jewish House speaker, said she’s mindful of House traditions, “but we will be walking our own new path moving forward, of [a] Virginia that represents and listens to all people no matter what they look like, the color of their skin, the language they speak at home, the religion they practice or not, or who they love.”
Her comments hit on themes but not specifics. She said she wanted transition team members to assist her with making her office and the House transparent and focused on sound management.
While Virginia is ranked highly for business, Filler-Corn said the legislature must do more for workers.
“We’re No. 1 for business and that is hard-earned and a well-deserved accomplishment,” she said. “At the same time, I think many of us know that we’re at the bottom when it comes to workers.
“So I believe strongly that we can no longer be a state that focuses on one group while leaving another group behind. And in my mind, and I’ve said this countless times in speeches, there is no reason why we can’t be the best state for business and the best state for workers.”
She cited a diverse group of lawmakers she’s named so far to committees, saying she’s “committed to ensuring positions I have the responsibility of filling truly represent Virginia. ... Indeed, it’s a new day for Virginia.”
Among transition team members is Paula Miller, who served in the House from 2005 to 2012 representing Norfolk. Miller was assigned as Filler-Corn’s mentor.
“We both had young children the same age, so we had a lot common,” Miller said in an interview. “She is ready to lead.”
The transition team chair is Wayne Turnage, a former chief analyst for the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission who was also an adviser to Gov. Mark Warner and a chief of staff to Gov. Tim Kaine — both are now U.S. senators.
The transition team staff director is Suzette Denslow, who has served in the administration of numerous Democratic governors and is currently deputy chief of staff to Gov. Ralph Northam.
Among others on the transition team are Jennie O’Holleran, a former policy director to Northam and deputy education secretary under Gov. Terry McAuliffe; Melissa Neff, who recently left a lobbying job at McGuireWoods; Ric Brown, a former state finance secretary; Richard Cranwell, a former House majority leader and Virginia Democratic Party chairman; and Jay DeBoer, a former state delegate and director of the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation who is now a special assistant to Northam.
Within legislative and lobbying circles, several state government veterans have been mentioned as a possible replacement for House Clerk G. Paul Nardo, the chamber’s chief administrator. Nardo was chief of staff to then-Speaker William J. Howell of Stafford County before he was selected by the GOP caucus as clerk.
Prospective candidates include Denslow and two former deputy clerks who got their start under the previous House Democratic majority: Jeff Finch, who currently works for a lobbying and public affairs firm; and George Bishop, deputy commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
