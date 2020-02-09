GOP Train Accident

Dana Naylor Jr., 31, initially was charged with involuntary manslaughter and maiming while under the influence after authorities said he drove a Time Disposal garbage truck onto train tracks on Jan. 31, 2018, and was struck by a chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia.

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Two years after a train carrying Republican members of Congress collided with a garbage truck, five passengers have filed lawsuits against the driver, trash company and train conductor.

Dana Naylor Jr., 32, was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter after a trial in which authorities alleged he drove a garbage truck onto train tracks on Jan. 31, 2018.

The collision killed trash company employee Chris Foley and severely injured another passenger in the truck.

Naylor has been targeted by at least eight lawsuits since the crash.

The five most recent lawsuits — filed last month — were all brought by passengers, none of whom are legislators. None of the lawsuits describes specific injuries or name the complainants’ job positions.

The chartered Amtrak train was carrying dozens of Republican members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia at the time of the crash.

The five mostly identical lawsuits allege negligence.

The suits’ claims largely follow a National Transportation Safety Board report from last year that found Naylor drove the truck around lowered crossing gate arms and onto the tracks, where it was struck by the train.

Four lawsuits allege that the conductor took too long to engage the brake, waiting until the train was just a few seconds away from the trash truck.

