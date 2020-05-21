Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION IF VENTURING NEAR RIVERBANKS. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY SHOULD RISING WATER THREATEN YOUR SAFETY. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/AKQ. CLICK ON THE RIVERS AND LAKES ICON BENEATH THE POINT AND CLICK FORECAST MAP. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR FURTHER UPDATES... && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM. * FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY EVENING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 02:30 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 8.3 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW LATE EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 13.3 FEET BY SATURDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SUNDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. * AT 13.5 FEET...PORTIONS OF HUGUENOT FLATWATER PARK BEGIN TO FLOOD THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.3 FEET ON DEC 27 2009. &&