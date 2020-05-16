ROANOKE - FloydFest event organizers announced Thursday that the annual festival is canceled, the region’s latest event put on hold due to the coronavirus.
In an announcement posted to the festival’s website, Across the Way Productions staff wrote that concerns over safety, health and well-being — the very attributes that FloydFest fosters — led to the decision to cancel.
“We are a family — a family that has survived and thrived for almost 20 years on the same mountain for one weekend each year,” the announcement stated. “Now, so we can continue to survive and thrive in the future, we must cancel FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest due to the unprecedented coronavirus crisis facing our world.”
FloydFest 2020 — Vision Quest was scheduled to take place July 22-26. Next year’s FloydFest will take place July 21-25, 2021, the announcement stated. The new logo, theme, art and website will be unveiled next month.
Ticket-holders have five options: rollover tickets to 2021; receive ticket credit for either 2021 or 2022; transfer a ticket to a friend; donate ticket purchase; or receive a refund. An FAQ section encouraged ticket-holders to roll their tickets over due to the potential for decreased capacity.
Festival-goers have until June 14 to confirm with FloydFest how they wish to proceed via a website form.
“We will dance again in 2021, atop our beloved mountain above the gorge, where music and magic indelibly reign supreme,” organizers wrote.
Area festival and event cancellation s have been rolling in since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Roanoke’s Festival in the Park, slated for Memorial Day week, was canceled in March.
Earlier this week, cancellation announcements were made for Galax’s Old Fiddlers Convention and the Salem Fair.
