Widespread influenza in Tennessee and Virginia has prompted Ballad Health to place visitation restrictions at all its hospitals.
The company in a release asked people younger than 18 years old and anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to not visit hospital patients at this time.
“Flu rates are already high, and we don’t think we’re anywhere near the peak yet,” Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s corporate director of infection prevention, said in the release. “We’re implementing these restrictions at our hospitals to protect our patients and our community as a whole.”
Flu season has ramped up early this year, according to Dr. Stephen May, director of the Regional Health Department in Sullivan County, Tenn.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee has a high number of influenza-like illnesses.
Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District population health manager, said flu is currently widespread in Virginia as well.
In Southwest Virginia, for the week ending Dec. 7, 2.2% of emergency room and urgent care visits were for influenza-like illnesses.
Ballad Health has recorded 270 flu cases since Sept. 26 and the rates nearly doubled from over the first two weeks of December, the release states. Influenza A and influenza B are circulating throughout the region, even though it is rare for influenza B to be prevalent this early in the season, Swift and May said.
While symptoms of influenza A and B appear similar, influenza B typically causes more severe illness in children.
“Last year, we didn’t have 100 flu cases in a week until the third week of January; this year, that happened in the second week of December,” Swift said. “The quickly increasing numbers match the trends happening regionally and nationally — this is shaping up to be an early and severe flu season across Tennessee, Virginia and other southern states. We fully expect our numbers to get much higher before they start declining.”
Lisa A. Dunn, a public health nurse consultant and vaccine manager with the Tennessee Department of Health, wrote in an email that elevated flu activity is expected to continue for weeks and that it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine.
Regular handwashing, not touching your eyes, covering your cough or sneeze, and staying home if you’re sick are all important preventive measures, May said.
“What Ballad is doing is instituting what I would call what should be routine preventive practice and protecting their patients from anyone coming in that may be ill,” he said. “Typically, I would tell you we need to be practicing this year-round; not just in the middle of increased rates of flu.”
