Dave Brat, the former 7th District Republican congressman ousted by Democrat Abigail Spanberger in 2018, is endorsing Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, to run against Spanberger this year.
Brat announced Tuesday that he's backing Freitas over Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, and Chesterfield County nonprofit leader Tina Ramirez in the Republican primary for the contest - one of the key races nationwide as Republicans look to regain control of the House of Representatives.
The Freitas campaign said it's Brat's first ever endorsement in a Republican primary contest.
"Throughout my time in office, I maintained a tradition of not endorsing during Republican primary contests," Brat said. "However, as I look at the battles in front of us in 2020 with my time in elected office behind me, I have decided that there is no more important time to break that tradition in order to give my full and unconditional endorsement to Nick Freitas in the Republican primary for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District."
Republicans in the district will nominate their candidate April 25 at a convention at the Arthur Ashe Center in Richmond.
With coronavirus spreading in Virginia and across the world, a spokesman for the state GOP said Tuesday as it relates to the convention that the party is "keeping an eye on things and monitoring" what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "has to say about events and large gatherings."
Brat, part of the Republican Party's tea party arm, won the seat in 2014 after shocking House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a GOP primary.
Spanberger, relying on support in the Richmond suburbs, defeated Brat in 2018 by 2 percentage points.
Brat, 55, now heads Liberty University's business school.
"To beat Abigail Spanberger, we need a candidate that is a proven conservative leader, can articulate the conservative message, and has what it takes to overcome the millions of dollars that will pour into our district from billionaires like Michael Bloomberg as they try to save the congressional seat that they bought in 2018," Brat said.
He added: "Nick Freitas is unshakable in his conservative beliefs, has proven that he has the organization and support needed to win, and is a leading voice in the conservative movement in Virginia with a platform and reach that few Republicans in the country can match."
Freitas has served in the legislature since 2016. He sought the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in 2018, losing narrowly to Corey Stewart.
The 7th District includes all of Orange, Culpeper, Goochland, Louisa, Nottoway, Amelia and Powhatan counties, along with large parts of Chesterfield and Henrico counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
who?
Hahahaha!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.