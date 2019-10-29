Gerald Baliles

Former Virginia Gov. Gerald L. Baliles died Tuesday. He was 79.

Gov. Ralph Northam's office sent out a statement from Baliles' family saying the former governor, who served from 1986 to 1990, died early Tuesday morning. Funeral arrangements have not been set, the statement said.

Baliles, a Democrat, is perhaps best known for an investment in transportation that was the state's largest for 30 years. He previously served as attorney general and as a member of the House of Delegates.

"As the 65th Governor of Virginia, he understood and valued the role government can play in improving citizens’ lives," Northam said in a statement. "He transformed Virginia’s transportation infrastructure, signed Virginia into the Chesapeake Bay agreement under which we still operate today, and focused on expanding access to higher education, among many other accomplishments."

Northam has directed state flags to be flown at half-staff for the next 30 days.

Baliles entered a palliative care program in September after a years-long battle with cancer.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

