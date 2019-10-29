Former Virginia Gov. Gerald L. Baliles died Tuesday. He was 79.
Gov. Ralph Northam's office sent out a statement from Baliles' family saying the former governor, who served from 1986 to 1990, died early Tuesday morning. Funeral arrangements have not been set, the statement said.
Baliles, a Democrat, is perhaps best known for an investment in transportation that was the state's largest for 30 years. He previously served as attorney general and as a member of the House of Delegates.
"As the 65th Governor of Virginia, he understood and valued the role government can play in improving citizens’ lives," Northam said in a statement. "He transformed Virginia’s transportation infrastructure, signed Virginia into the Chesapeake Bay agreement under which we still operate today, and focused on expanding access to higher education, among many other accomplishments."
Northam has directed state flags to be flown at half-staff for the next 30 days.
Baliles
entered a palliative care program in September after a years-long battle with cancer. This is a developing story. It will be updated.
1976 Gerald Baliles
Sen. Charles L. Waddell (left) and Rep. Gerald L. Baliles (right) watch as Gov. Mills E. Godwin Jr. signs the turn-right-on-red bill.Waddell and Baliles were the sponsors of the bill,which means that motorists will be able to turn right on a red light after stopping begining July 1. The bill was the first one passed by both houses of the General Assembly. March 9,1976
BOB BROWN
1986 Gerald Baliles
Gov. and Mrs. Baliles at inaugural ball in the Richmond Coliseum
Bill Lane
1986 Gerald Baliles
Published Caption 1-13-86 News-Leader: The Baliles make entrance at inaugural ball in Coliseum.
Tim Wright
1986 Gerald Baliles
Jan. 16, 1986 (Bob Brown) Gerald Baliles and Sen John Warner coming out of the Virginia Governor's office.
1986 Gerald Baliles
1-13-86: Gov. & Mrs. Gerald Baliles pause at Executive Mansion before inaugural ball
Staff
1986 Gerald Baliles
Governor Gerald Baliles inauguration
Clement Britt
1986 Gerald Baliles
Governor Gerald Baliles inauguration
Gary Burns
1987 Baliles
Chief Custalow and Gov. Baliles
P Kevin Morley
1989 Gerald Baliles
Justice Leroy R. Hassell, right, was congratulated by Gov. Gerald L. Baliles after he was sworn in as the newest member of the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Gary Burns
1989 Gerald Baliles
11-23-89: Mattaponi Indian Chief Webster Custalow (at podium) says grace before Thanksgiving dinner at the Governor's mansion. At left are Jeannie Baliles and Upper Mattaponi Indian Chief Ray S. Adams. At right are Gov. Gerald Baliles, Nansemond Indian Chief Earl Bass, Shirley Custalow McGowan, and Ret. Pamunkey Indian Chief Tecumseh Deerfoot Cook.
P Kevin Morley
1995 Gerald Baliles
Former Governor Gerald Baliles, at his Hunton and Williams office.
BOB BROWN
1997 Gerald Baliles
Former Gov. Gerald Baliles talks to Leah Rabin backstage prior to the JCC Forum held at Collegiate 11/16/97
Joe Mahoney
1998 Gerald Baliles
l-r Robert R. Merhige and Gerald L. Baliles speak with Oliver W. Hill Sr. prior to the unveiling of the plaque honoring Mr. Hill at the Oliver Hill Courts Building on N.17th St. in Richmond Va. 10/5/98.
MARK GORMUS
2001 Gerald Baliles
Former governor Gerald Baliles introduces speaker Del. Anne G. "Panny" Rhodes to the power lunch crowd at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 9th and Grace.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
2003 Gerald Baliles
Sen. John Warner ,L, chats with former Gov. Gerald Baliles and wife, Robin, during a reception prior to dinner where Warner was honored by the World Affairs Council at the University of Richmond, Monday, October 20,2003.
Joe Mahoney
2003 Gerald Baliles
Former Virginia Governor Gerald Baliles, left, gets a chuckle from a comment from 100-year-old Floyd Yeatts, at the 55th Annual Wakefield Ruritan Club Shad Planking in the woods outside Wakefield, VA, Wednesday, April 16, 2003. Yeatts, a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, has been to every Shad Planking. The event draws politicians, lobbyists and local officials each year.
BOB BROWN
2004 Baliles
Former Virginia Gov. Jerry Baliles, reflected in the window of his law office at Hunton Williams in Richmond, VA, Wednesday, May 26, 2004, looks out over the intersection of I-95 and 195 as they meet in Shockoe Bottom. When Baliles was Governor, he got a record transportation improvement package passed by the Legislature.
BOB BROWN
2005 Gerald Baliles
Gov. Mark R. Warner, left, former Gov. Gerald Baliles, center, and former Gov. A. Linwood Holton, right, speak before a ceremony Monday, May 2, 2005 in Richmond, VA.
BOB BROWN
2005 Gerald Baliles
Former Va. Gov. Gerald L. Baliles reflects on the life of the Hon. Robert Merhige Jr. at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond.
BRUCE PARKER
2005 Gerald Baliles
Richmond Mayor L. Douglas Wilder (left), Retired Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harry L. Carrico (center) and former Virginia Governor Gerald Baliles chat outside Richmond's Sacred Heart Cathedral following the memorial service for the late Federal Judge The Honorable Robert Merhige.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN
2007 Gerald Baliles
Former Gov. Gerald Baliles greets former
Lt.Gov. John Hager
JOE MAHONEY
2010 Gerald Baliles
Virginia Governors, from left, Chuck Robb, Linwood Holton, Doug Wilder, George Allen, Bob McDonnell, Tim Kaine, Gerald Baliles and Jim Gilmore gathered for a portrait under a painting of Thomas Jefferson Saturday, Jan. 16, 2010 at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA, just before McDonnell was inaugurated as the 71st governor.
BOB BROWN
2010 Gerald Baliles
Former Governors, from left, Linwood Holton, Jim Gilmore, Gerald L. Baliles, George Allen and Chuck Robb, prior to the inauguration ceremony for Gov.-elect Bob McDonnell at the state capitol in Richmond, Saturday January 16, 2010.
BOB BROWN
2012 Gerald Baliles
Nine Virginia Governors gathered for the 2012 Sorenson Institute for Political Leadership Gala in Richmond, Va. on Tuesday, April 17, 2012. Governors (l-r) are Linwood Holton, Charles Robb, Gerald Baliles, Douglas Wilder, George Allen, James Gilmore, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, and Gov. Bob McDonnell.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2013 Gerald Baliles
At a celebration 25 years of Virginia wines, former Virginia Gov. Gerald Baliles delights in the event at which wines from 25 Virginia wineries were offered for tasting. The event took place at The Library of Virginia. In 1988, Gov. Baliles kicked off the first October Virginia Wine Month. Sept. 30, 2013.
P. KEVIN MORLEY
2013 Gerald Baliles
Former Gov. Gerald Baliles, L, shakes the hand of his son, Jonathan, after the younger Baliles was sworn in as a member of the Richmond City Council, Wed. Jan. 2, 2013.
JOE MAHONEY
2014 Gerald Baliles
Before the inauguration of Terry McAuliffe, former governors joined him and his predecessor for a portrait inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014. From left:Former Governor and Senator George Allen, Sen. Tim Kaine, Sen. Mark Warner, Gov-elect Terry McAuliffe, Governor Bob McDonnell, former Governor Jim Gilmore, former Governor L. Douglas Wilder, former Governor Jerry Baliles, and former Governor and Senator Charles S. Robb.
BOB BROWN
2018 Baliles
Gov. Ralph Northam, left, laughs with former Governor Jerry Baliles, right, during the Inaugural ceremony at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018.
BOB BROWN
2018 Gerald Baliles
Donald Slaughter, left, with DGS, Meghan Townes, center, Library of Virginia Visual Studies Collection Registrar and Michael Bowery, right, with DGS, hang a painting of former Governor Gerald L. Baliles on the 3rd floor of the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Former Governor Charles S. Robb, right, had already been moved. The official portraits of former governors is being rearranged to make room for the portrait of outgoing Governor Terry McAuliffe.
BOB BROWN
