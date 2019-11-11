Four historic “hidden figures” from NASA Langley Research Center will receive Congressional Gold Medals for their pioneering work during the space race and beyond.
A bipartisan bill recognizing Katherine Johnson, Christine Darden, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson for their groundbreaking exploits as among the first black mathematicians and aerospace engineers at NASA was signed Friday by President Donald Trump.
The Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act was co-sponsored by Virginia’s U.S. senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. “We are thrilled that these four trailblazers are being recognized with this honor,” the Democratic senators said in a statement. “Their engineering and calculations were essential to our nation’s success in the space race, but for too long they didn’t receive the acknowledgment they deserve.”
The women gained national attention in the 2016 book “Hidden Figures” and the namesake movie, nominated for an Academy Award. Johnson turned 101 in August, and Darden is 77. Vaughan and Jackson will be honored posthumously.
Johnson is perhaps best known for calculating trajectories for astronauts Alan Shepard in the first U.S. manned spaceflight, John Glenn in his orbit around the Earth, and Neil Armstrong’s mission to the moon.
Vaughan was the first black supervisor at the NACA, NASA’s forerunner, and led the West Area Computing unit for nine years. She later became an expert computer programmer in FORTRAN.
Jackson battled segregation in education to become the first female black engineer at NASA. She went on to advocate for female mathematicians, engineers and scientists as manager of Langley’s Federal Women’s Program.
Darden became a NASA engineer 16 years after Jackson. She worked to revolutionize aeronautic design and became the first African American promoted into the Senior Executive Service at Langley.
Along with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Congressional Gold Medal is the country’s highest civilian award. Johnson was awarded the medal of freedom by then-President Barack Obama.
