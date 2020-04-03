An inmate at the Central Virginia Correctional Unit 13 for women in Chesterfield County has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth diagnosed this week, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections on Friday.
The three other cases are also female prisoners who are being held at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County. Statewide, four department employees and one contractor have tested positive for the virus, said the department.
The employees include one officer at the State Farm Correctional Complex; one officer in training at VCCW; one officer at Indian Creek Correctional Center; and one employee at the Norfolk Probation and Parole office. The contractor is a contract nurse at VCCW.
As of last August, the VCCW had a population of roughly 500 inmates and the Central Virginia Correctional Unit in Chesterfield about 240.
The state's largest prison for women, the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women, has roughly 1,100 inmates and an infirmary . Advocates say women at FCCW may be the most vulnerable to serious effects from COVID-19. No cases have been reported there by the department.
An offender at the unit in Chesterfield County wrote in an email to an advocate last month that, "The [latest] memo that this facility has released is that they are instructing offenders to sleep at opposite ends of their bunks in hopes of increasing 'breathing space.'"
"The top bunk's head at the head of the bed, the bottom bunk's head at the foot. However, in this extremely confined space, the bunks may not even be 6 [feet] apart from another," she wrote. A similar sleeping arrangement is being used at the dormitories at male Deerfield Correctional Center, in Capron.
The department said it is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for corrections and working closely with the Virginia Department of Health. The prisons are operating under a Pandemic Response Manual that follows American Correctional Association guidelines.
