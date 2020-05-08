Four inmates have died in Virginia prisons from COVID-19. All had prior existing health problems and three were behind bars primarily for drug convictions.
The department, which has released the identities of deceased inmates in the past, is not doing so for coronavirus-related deaths citing restrictions in the Health Information Privacy Act, which bar the release of inmate medical information.
However, the officials are releasing some of the biographical backgrounds of those dying from the virus, the most recent on Thursday at the VCU Medical Center. He was a 66-year-old male held at the Buckingham Correctional Center and was serving multiple life sentences for murder, aggravated kidnapping, robbery, and sexual intercourse without consent.
The department said that in addition to COVID-19, the deceased inmate had hypertension and thyroid problems. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday and was admitted to the VCU Medical Center on Sunday.
As of Thursday, 12 other Buckingham inmates - three of them hospitalized - have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Three hundred COVID-19 swabs were taken at Buckingham and sent to a commercial laboratory for testing on April 27. However, the department said the lab apparently mistakenly sent them to another correctional center, which did not discover them until Tuesday.
The 300 samples were collected again this week, said the department.
The first inmate to die was a 49-year-old woman at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women on April 14 who was admitted to VCU Medical Center on April 4 and tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She had other health conditions including asthma and Hepatitis-C, said the department.
That victim was serving a 9-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny. She had an expected release date in mid-2023.
On April 29, a 60-year-old inmate at Sussex II State Prison, in Waverly, who also suffered from hypertension and deep vein thrombosis, died at the Southside Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted on April 22.
The Department of Corrections said he had been sentenced to 86 years in prison, the main charge was for conspiracy to manufacture and distribute drugs. His expected release date was in 2091.
A 48-year-old inmate at the Deerfield Correctional Center, in Capron, died on April 26 at the VCU Medical Center. He was transferred there from the Southside Regional Medical Center where he was admitted on April 20.
His primary offense was drug possession with the intent to distribute and he was serving a 27-year sentence with an expected release date in 2031.
As of Thursday, the Department of Corrections reported that 631 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, 12 are hospitalized and 71 staff members or contractors have tested positive.
