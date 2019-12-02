Del. Nick Freitas, a Republican from Culpeper who was re-elected Nov. 5 in a write-in campaign, says he is running for the congressional seat held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
“We believe the district is more conservative than how it is being represented,” Freitas said in an interview. “We believe I have the best opportunity to change our representation in the district.”
In a four-minute video announcing his 2020 run, titled “Service,” Freitas pitches himself as a veteran of the U.S. Army Special Forces with tours in Iraq, a father of three who married his high school sweetheart, and the son of a young college student who opted not to terminate her unexpected pregnancy.
Freitas ran unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018, narrowly falling to Corey Stewart in the Republican primary for the right to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
Freitas joins a Republican field that includes Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, a former Navy SEAL; and Chesterfield County resident Tina Ramirez, the president of a nonprofit that promotes religious freedom in other countries. Republicans in the 7th District will pick their nominee in a convention next year.
Freitas is seen as a staunch member of the GOP’s libertarian arm and as a robust fundraiser from like-minded conservatives. He attracted the single-largest contribution in any contest for the House of Delegates — $500,000 from top GOP donor Richard Uihlein of Illinois, founder of a packing supply company.
After sizable losses for Republicans in Virginia — for statewide offices, legislative seats and in congressional districts, including Spanberger’s — Freitas said he plans to run on a liberty-forward platform to minimize the influence of the federal government on citizens’ lives.
“We do a much better job when we allow free people to make decisions, maximizing individual opportunity. When we keep the focus on that, protect property rights, civil liberties, and let citizens make their own decisions for their lives,” Freitas said.
“That’s a message that resonates with people.”
The Democratic Party of Virginia portrayed Freitas as a politician "desperate to climb the ladder."
"Nick Freitas couldn't even figure out how to get on the ballot for a state legislature race but he thinks voters are going to trust him to deliver for a congressional district of over 700,000 people,” said Democratic Party of Virginia Press Secretary Grant Fox, referring Freitas' successful write-in bid for his House seat, after he did not get on the ballot because of missing paperwork. “He's much more interested in getting famous than getting elected, and he's spent most of his time trying to go viral rather than pass a bill.”
Freitas was initially critical of President Donald Trump’s rise to power, but has since become a supporter of the president and his policies. In recent weeks, Freitas took part in an anti-impeachment rally in Henrico County, during which he attacked Spanberger for her position on the issue.
Spanberger had been among a few congressional Democrats in swing districts who for months held off on supporting the president’s impeachment. In September, she publicly backed a congressional investigation into the president. The investigation is ongoing.
Asked about his own changing views, Freitas said in an interview that “it’s important to judge a president by what they have done in office.”
“When I look at regulatory policy, taxes and foreign policy, I think he has accomplished a great deal. The economy is doing well for the vast majority of Americans,” Freitas said.
“There has been a nonsensical hatred of the president within the Democratic Party, and they’ve designed their whole agenda to overturn the results of the 2016 election.”
Anti-Trump animus among Democrats propelled Spanberger in 2018 — the year that saw Virginia’s second of three “blue wave” elections during Trump’s presidency. That year, Democrats flipped three GOP-held congressional seats, and Spanberger defeated Republican Dave Brat, a Trump supporter.
Brat, a member of the GOP’s tea party arm, had won the seat four years earlier after shocking then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the GOP primary. Cantor’s defeat may have signaled the rise of the Trump-era GOP.
Spanberger won the seat in 2018 by 6,784 votes, or about 2 percentage points. She prevailed by carrying Henrico by 20,000 votes and Chesterfield by more than 10,000 while trailing in the each of the district’s eight rural counties.
Freitas was first elected in 2015 to the 30th District House seat that represents part of Culpeper County and all of Madison and Orange counties.
Freitas' write-in bid to hold his seat this year — a robust and well-funded effort — led him to re-election by about 14 percentage points, receiving 56% of the vote.
Freitas said the momentum from that effort, which included a “robust ground game” and ample voter education, will help as he seeks a different office.
“All of those skill sets will serve us very well in the 7th District race,” he said.
Watch Nick. He is a special human being. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCVGKhgNrEw
Freitas? The guy who got caught by TSA at Dulles with a loaded handgun in his carry-on? The guy who said Social Security is a "Ponzi" scheme? All he wants to do is keep the plutocrats fat and happy at the expense of everyone else.
Garbage Melissa, SS IS a Ponzi scheme, and it is going broke rapidly. Nick Freitas is a solid Conservative, and when this sham impeachment blows up in the Democrat's faces, he or another Republican will win the seat that Spanberger holds now. Abby Spanberger won by about 1%, pretty thin margin considering that she outspent Dave Brat by $3.5 Million in mostly out of state money. In addition Melissa, when the Democrats start their "Make Virginia Lousy Again" scorched-earth policy, they will be rejected by lots and LOTS of Virginians, and that will make Spanberger even MORE unpopular than she is now.
"Spanberger had been among a few congressional Democrats in swing districts who for months held off on supporting the president’s impeachment.".......GARBAGE, Spanberger has been a proponent of impeachment since the beginning, she just hasn't been pushed on the issue b=y the Leftist media. Spanberger will say she has been deliberative, but she, like most politicians, has just held out until she decided which way the political winds are blowing, and now she has boarded the sinking ship of impeaching President Trump. Several polls now show that 2/3rds of Americans are against impeaching President Trump, and the number one reason is that they don't see any impeachable offenses........Because there AREN'T any. Please Democrats, PLEASE Abby Spanberger, impeach President Trump, and seal his 2020 Presidential landslide, and putting more Republicans in the House and Senate.......This sideshow is now really downing Americans on the Democrats, they have lied for almost three years about President Trump, found no impeachable offenses ANYWHERE, and are now showing themselves to be the nasty lying fraudulent bullies they have always been, but now it is on display for all Americans to see and hear......And 66% DON'T like what they are seeing and hearing AT ALL.
18 USC 201 Bribery says no public official may demand or ask for anything of value for personal use, and Trump specifically mentions Biden during the call, making this about his personal re-election campaign.
52 USC 30121 Contributions (campaign finance) says no candidate may solicit anything of value from a foreign national.
Trump intimidated witnesses even as they testified before Congress, a violation of 18 USC 1512.
Also there's extortion (18 USC 872), Honest Services Fraud (18 USC 1346), obstruction of proceedings (18 USC 1505) and contempt of Congress (2 USC 192 – preventing witnesses from testifying or withholding evidence), and conspiracy to defraud the United States by agreeing to commit any of the above acts with Rudy Giuliani and/or others (18 USC 371).
Melllisa, if you bothered to read the transcript, there was NO demands to investigate Biden or his corrupt kid, President Trump was tali-king about investigating issue realted to Ukraine's involvement in the 2016 elections, which they were heavily involved in with the DNC and the Clinton campaign to try and dig up dirt on candidate Trump, a FACT. As far as Biden, he himself admitted that he had a quid pro quo with the leadership in Ukraine, and the issue of his criminality came up in a different part of the transcript and the two were NOT related. Meliisa, you continue to buy the FAKE NEWS, CNN garbage around this issue, and to date, the only people who have had direct knowledge of the phone conversation, have said there was NO Quid Pro Quo. The people the Fake News media are citing, are pushing hearsay, and that is worthless in ANY type of trial. Melissa, stop being ignorant and uninformed, there is NO there, there, and that is why 2/3rds of Americans are saying NO to impeachment.
Do yourself a favor Fred and stop watching your Faux News.
David, EVERYTHING I have stated is FACT, if you want to dispute the FACTS, bring your evidence........Of course you have non, but go ahead and try to prove me wrong.
Do yourself a favor.... Delegate Nick...I am calling you out on Stolen Trailers and your ignorance.... https://nebula.wsimg.com/baac33c800dc8bdd100155eb8e809738?AccessKeyId=DF39415029DD3D2CF62B&disposition=0&alloworigin=1
There has been a nonsensical attack on our nation's intelligence apparatus by Trump and the Republicans. Spanberger is ex-CIA. She has good reason to support impeachment. Frietas can't differentiate his a-hole from a hole in the ground.
Goodness sakes, I hope he is quick enough to remember to complete the paperwork this time. Bless his heart!
Candidates don't turn in their own paper work. Their Legislative Aide and their Legislative District Chair see to that. They failed him.
Congressmen also rely on their staff. Why would you want to elect someone who is not able to manage his own staff. We may be conservative but we do insist on competence and integrity. We do not need another elected official who shares trump's lack of ethics.
He just spent the last several months promising to represent his constituents in the Virginia General Assembly and asking to take the time to make write-in votes due to his negligence following the rules for candidacy. This from an experience Republican politician. He hasn't even been sworn in and now turns his back on the people who took the time to do write-in votes. Wow!
He’s like the bad girlfriend that does not go away..... .... this congressional seat is like watching the people who are Running on the Democratic Party side...... John McGuire are political people who do not care that almost 500 innocent men, women and children are killed by a person who can tow homemade trailers...... and then thousands of trailers are stolen in Virginia and re-branded using VSA Form 22 and have new vin numbers and license plates starched on stolen trailers. Whoooooo hoooooo Nick
Maybe he will get all his forms in on time, so he won't need to do another write-in!
He just conducted a successful campaign to keep his House of Delegates seat, and now he wants to turn around and run for Congress instead? What does that say about his dedication to the people of his district?
Rhonda, it says he wants to represent not only those people in his district but others as well.
Not to me it doesn’t. It says he is a political opportunist and bad-faith con man.
Con man? Ridiculous. Obviously you have not spent any time around Nick Freitas. Nick is the most qualified and impressive candidate most of us have ever been around.
And he's got a political sugar daddy in Chicago paying his way.
You need to add a plethora of Democrats to your list.
Susan, it says he wants to stop representing his district so he can represent his one big donor. Seems your little man has more ambition than integrity.
