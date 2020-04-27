Richmond County, on the Northern Neck, is a world away from Fairfax County, but they have a common problem with the coronavirus pandemic, especially in long-term care facilities.
A retirement community in Warsaw confirmed Monday that 18 residents and seven staff have tested positive for COVID-19, the first major outbreak of the disease in Richmond County outside of a correctional facility that has reported 107 cases.
The Orchard at Warsaw, a combination of skilled nursing and assisted living units that is owned by Riverside Health System, said it began testing residents and staff at the 80-bed facility after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
"We have already updated the residents and their representatives about this situation," Riverside spokesman Peter Glagola said in a statement that said the facility "has been prepared for this pandemic," and is following national and state public health guidelines.
Between outbreaks at the long-term care facility and Haynesville Correctional Unit, the bucolic county of 9,000 residents had recorded 132 confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no deaths, on the Virginia Department of Health website on Monday,
"Just about every [emergency services] call we go on, we treat it as a COVID-19 positive, just for the protection of our employees," Richmond County Manager Morgan Quicke said.
Quicke said The Orchard had communicated with the county emergency services and other agencies about the outbreak. "We're very much in tune with what they've got going on," he said.
Fairfax, the most populous locality in Virginia with 1.1 million residents, now leads the state in coronavirus deaths with 100, outpacing Henrico County at 89, but the county will not say how many occurred in long-term care facilities.
"A significant number of deaths are likely linked to long-term care," Fairfax Health Department spokesman John Silcox said Monday.
The metropolitan Northern Virginia locality has recorded 31 outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care communities. That includes Dulles Health & Rehab Center in Herndon, which reported last week that 65 residents and 19 employees had tested positive for the disease at the facility near Washington Dulles International Airport. A television news report last week attributed 11 deaths at the center to COVID-19, but the center did not answer a media inquiry to confirm the number of fatalities.
Silcox said the health department does not confirm specific case numbers or deaths for facilities.
Statewide, long-term care facilities - including skilled nursing facilities regulated by the health department and assisted living operations governed by the state social services agency - account for 113 of 199 documented outbreaks of the disease since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in early March.
Those outbreaks accounted for 1,320 confirmed cases and 106 deaths, the health department reported on its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday.
However, the viral rampage appears to have subsided at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico, the epicenter of the pandemic in Virginia and one of the deadliest outbreaks of the disease in the United States.
Canterbury has recorded 49 deaths from COVID-19 among 131 residents who tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began on March 18.
The skilled nursing facility now is focused on documenting the recovery of residents. So far, it has cleared 29 residents as free of the disease, after testing negative twice with at least 24 hours between.
"It has been night and day since a couple of weeks ago," said Dr. Jim Wright, medical director at Canterbury.
Wright said the facility began retesting all of its resident after one resident who had tested negative proved infected with the disease, which he thinks was a "false negative" test result.
Out of 165 residents when the crisis began, only 34 never tested negative for COVID-19. About three dozen employees also tested positive for the disease, but many have returned to work with residents who also have been confirmed with the virus.
"We see it as a post-convalescent facility," Wright said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Former Kansas Gov. Mark Parkinson, a Democrat but the CEO of a nursing home industry group, wrote Trump after the 2016 election seeking a “collaborative approach” to regulation, much like the one the Federal Aviation Administration has had with the aircraft industry.
Team Trump acquiesced, rolling back fines and proposing to weaken rules for infection prevention employees. "
https://www.dcreport.org/2020/04/23/why-nursing-homes-are-being-overrun-by-the-trump-pandemic/
"The Trump administration wants to reduce the "burden" on nursing home operators by relaxing rules governing the facilities. Critics see troubling implications for the care of millions of residents."
https://www.npr.org/2019/11/30/783819886/the-white-house-says-nursing-home-regulations-are-too-tough
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.