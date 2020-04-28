Chaplain Julie Gaines Walton has found a new way to minister to people in nursing home care during a deadly war with coronavirus.
She is learning to change beds with frail people lying in them, helping them move to and from wheelchairs, and the other painstaking tasks of caring directly for residents in the health care center at Lakewood Senior Living Community in western Henrico County.
Walton and three other volunteers from the community's administrative offices are training as temporary nursing aides to fill shifts for nursing staff at the health care center, which has had three aides and three nurses test positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic infiltrated long-term care facilities in the Richmond region.
"I think there's no better way to provide more support to our staff and our residents than to be on the front line with them," she said in an interview last week, after completing her first two eight-hour shifts for training as a nursing aide.
Walton, 33, has worked as chaplain at the retirement community, formerly known as Lakewood Manor, for five years. A flutist and singer, she's been known to serenade employees with music and doughnuts as they arrive for their shifts on "Thankful Tuesdays."
Now she's part of a quartet of front-office employees, including a sales representative, a member of the admissions staff for short-term care and a trainee in health care administration, who are volunteering to help solve one of the biggest challenges facing long-term care facilities during the public health emergency.
"Among all the issues, I think staffing is the hardest nut to crack," said Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy state commissioner for population health and the leader of a task force created by Gov. Ralph Northam to address urgent challenges facing nursing homes, assisted living facilities and memory care units in retirement communities across Virginia.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sought to relieve staffing pressure on skilled nursing facilities by issuing a temporary waiver of current training requirements that allows use of temporary nurse aides to fill gaps in direct-care staff during the crisis. CMS approved the waiver on March 31, as long-term care facilities began facing the urgent problem of losing staff to COVID-19 infection or exposure until they are cleared to return safely to work.
"It's really across the board," Forlano said. "They're all reporting a certain degree of this challenge. In skilled nursing facilities, those residents are more vulnerable so they're feeling it more."
Volunteers such as Walton represent one of several options the state and industry are using to bolster staffing, especially in facilities hit hard by COVID-19 spread. Hospitals have offered their own staffs to help some facilities, while the larger long-term care organizations are able to shift staffing among facilities.
Staffing "is in the forefront of everything we're doing," said April Payne, vice president of quality improvement at the Virginia Health Care Association and director of Virginia Center for Assisted Living, which represent almost 300 nursing homes and 100 assisted living facilities across the state.
Skilled nursing is regulated by the health department and CMS, but assisted living facilities and memory care units are licensed and overseen by the Virginia Department of Social Services, so their training requirements aren't the same.
In addition to the temporary nurse aides for nursing facilities, the organizations have developed a personal assistant training program for people who don't provide direct care but support those who do. They serve meals to residents in their rooms under the current ban on communal dining and help monitor them in various activities to relieve direct-care staff of those tasks.
Lakewood is a continuing care retirement community that includes apartments for independent living, assisted living and memory care, as well as a skilled nursing health care center that has borne the brunt of COVID-19 exposure since the first week of April, when a member of the housekeeping staff tested positive for the virus.
Since then, a total of two residents, one in health care and the other in assisted living, and eight employees have been confirmed with the disease, including three nurses and three certified nurse assistants. The facility tested all 111 employees in the health services center where the concern was highest.
LifeSpire Virginia, which owns Lakewood, has encouraged employees to report any sign of illness that could be caused by the coronavirus. It pays their salaries for the 14 days of required self-quarantine if they test positive.
"I think it encourages employees to be forthcoming," said Peter Robinson, vice president of marketing and media relations for LifeSpire, formerly known as Virginia Baptist Homes. "If they're not feeling well, they don't have to worry about being out of two weeks of pay."
LifeSpire created the temporary nurse aide program more than two weeks ago, using online curriculum offered through the American Health Care Association. The program requires volunteers to take an eight-hour online course and pass a test for competency. Robinson and two other LifeSpire executives currently are taking the online training course.
Volunteers also have to undergo what Robinson called "functional training" under the supervision of certified nurse assistants, who have more extensive education and training under state and national requirements.
Walton and the other Lakewood volunteers completed the first two eight-hour shifts and must work six more before they are eligible to fill shifts for permanent direct-care staff.
"They looked for reasons to do it, not [reasons] not to do it," Robinson said.
Walton, a Charlottesville native who was ordained as a Baptist minister in 2014, said, "My role normally is supporting our residents and staff in every level of care."
However, the coronavirus crisis has prevented her from addressing large groups of employees, so she has been working solely in the health care center while providing support to other residents by telephone.
Walton always has worked closely with certified nursing aides, but her training as a temporary aide has given her new appreciation of the work they do.
"To see the little things they do," she said. "They know these residents inside and out."
