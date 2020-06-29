After securing the Republican nomination to run against Sen. Mark Warner in November, Army veteran Daniel Gade is challenging the two-term incumbent to five debates.
Gade announced Monday that he wants to debate Warner five times, which is two more than the Democrat proposed last week. The debates, according to Gade's campaign, would be spread across the state, including Southwest Virginia, Tidewater, Richmond, the Southside and Northern Virginia.
“Virginians deserve to hear the difference between Mark Warner’s do-nothing career and a fighter who can actually get things done in the Senate for Virginians,” Gade said in a statement. “I am thrilled to challenge Warner to these 5 debates that will cover real issues such as affordable health care, quality education, well-paying jobs, individual liberty and much more. As a warfighter and a professor, I look forward to debating Warner on the battlefield of ideas.”
A spokeswoman for Warner's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.
Gade topped two other Republicans in last week's GOP primary, receiving 67% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections. The American University professor won every city and county in the state.
Warner, the favorite in the election, last week challenged his eventual opponent to three debates, including one at a historically Black college focused on racial equality and justice.
"One of the things that the pandemic has shown - it's almost like an X-Ray into the health of America - and we're seeing a virus that has disproportionately impacted the African American and Latino population," Warner said in an interview last week about why he thinks that debate is important. "And we obviously have the appropriate anger and frustration going over police brutality and the need for police reform."
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Oh come on, Warner did one thing with regularity for the last three and half years. He spoke directly into cameras and said he had direct credible evidence of Trump collusion - and was lying every single time.
It was surprising to me that Warner proposed even three debates. Most candidates, particularly incumbents with large leads, pretty much ignore their opponent. In the case of this particular opponent, adding a couple more lightly covered debates is extremely unlikely to make a dent in the outcome of the election in November.
In this presidential year, Warner will overwhelm his challenger with votes from just a couple of counties in Northern Virginia. Adding to the woes, money will be scarce with so many races and Glade should not be counting on getting a lot of contributions for a race considered over. Warner had $ 8.7 million cash on hand at the end of May whereas Glade had $100,000. I assume he spent some of it for his primary so probably starting with next to nothing. I know Warner has been busy raising money all months so will be interesting to see how much his total goes up. By the way, our very own Abigail Spanberger is the most prolific fundraiser of all of the Virginia House members, posting a cool $ 3.5 million cash on hand at the end of May with what I think for both her and Warner will be huge numbers after the next reporting period which ends tomorrow. Both are well positioning for strong wins.
