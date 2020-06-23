Legislators urge paid time off on Election Day

Nearly 40 Democratic legislators on Tuesday urged businesses across Virginia to give employees paid leave on Election Day or give them the day off.

A letter signed by 37 members of the House of Delegates and state Senate says the time off would "ensure that all Virginians have an opportunity to pursue their civic duty." A law set to take effect July 1 makes Election Day a state holiday in Virginia, but that doesn't automatically mean workers have the day off.

"It will take action by businesses and employers to widen Virginians' opportunities to cast a ballot each November," the letter, spearheaded by Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, reads. "We have an election every year in Virginia, and among the most common reasons people give for not voting is their inability to take time off from work to vote."

The request cited a 2019 study from the National Bureau of Economic Research that showed that people who live in predominantly Black neighborhoods wait 29% longer to vote than people who live in majority white neighborhoods. African Americans are also 74% more likely to spend more than 30 minutes waiting in line at the polls, according to the study cited by lawmakers.

"This problem provides an answer to a question Virginia's business community has been asking itself over the last few weeks: what can businesses and their owners do to demonstrate their commitment to the cause of civil rights and reform?" the letter says. "Everyone from local shops to national chains has tried to find ways to express their commitment to addressing racial injustice and civil rights as Americans have grappled with the tragic murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, among others."

It adds later: "Paid time off to vote shows that companies are willing to back their words with real action, and a more robust voter turnout will do much to change the policies and laws that need changing in our communities, Commonwealth, and country."

The Democratic lawmakers specifically called on local chambers of commerce, retailers associations and manufacturers to back the idea.