7:55 p.m. update:
Democrats in Virginia's 5th District have chosen a doctor to run against Republican Bob Good in November.
Cameron Webb, a physician who serves as the director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia's School of Medicine, won the Democratic nomination, overwhelmingly beating three challengers.
Webb will take on Good, who ousted Rep. Denver Riggleman earlier this month in a GOP convention after Riggleman officiated a same-sex wedding.
The Associated Press called the race for Webb at 7:49 p.m.
7:45 p.m. update:
Former Rep. Scott Taylor has secured a rematch against Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, who beat the Republican in 2018 to help flip the House of Representatives to Democratic control.
Taylor defeated Ben Loyola and Jarome Bell to win the Republican nomination for what will be a closely-watched general election in the Virginia Beach-based Congressional district.
The Associated Press called the race for Taylor at 7:40 p.m.
7:35 p.m. update:
A U.S. Army veteran whose right leg was amputated after he was wounded in Iraq will represent Republicans in the party’s bid to unseat Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in November.
Daniel Gade, who teaches at American University and resides in Alexandria, defeated Army reservist Thomas Speciale and Nottoway County civics teacher Alissa Baldwin to secure the GOP nomination to run against Warner, the favored incumbent.
The race was the only statewide primary on Tuesday in an election in which poll workers took extra safety precautions due to the continued spread of COVID-19.
The Associated Press called the election for Gade at 7:25 p.m.
Locally, Democratic voters renominated Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who face a primary challenge from Chesterfield County resident Cazel Levine. The AP called that race at 7:32 p.m.
Gade will look to become the first Republican since Bob McDonnell in 2009 to carry Virginia. The GOP has lost ground in the state, ceding its control of the legislature and the majority of the state’s Congressional delegation, since President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.
Gade matches up against Warner, the former governor who is likely to benefit this year from higher name recognition and the higher turnout of a presidential election. Warner narrowly won re-election to his Senate seat in 2014, edging Ed Gillespie.
“I’m not taking anything for granted,” Warner said during a virtual town hall Monday, the same day he challenged the eventual nominee to three debates. “I’m going to welcome whoever is the Republican opponent into the race and I intend to leave no part of Virginia behind.”
Republicans chose Warner’s 2014 opponent, eventual gubernatorial candidate Gillespie, through a convention. This year, the party opted for a primary, with voters backing Gade, the recipient of two Purple Hearts.
Previous story:
Election issues in Virginia Beach during Tuesday's primaries led to voters casting provisional ballots in each of the city's roughly 100 precincts.
Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said Tuesday morning that electronic poll books in the state's largest city were programmed incorrectly, meaning poll workers were unable to check in voters. Those voters cast provisional ballots, Piper said, which take longer to process than a regularly cast ballot. Election officials are already anticipating results to be reported later Tuesday night than normal because of the push for voters to cast their ballots absentee.
Half of the city's polling places are back up and running normally, Piper said.
Virginia Beach's issues were the most severe, as of Tuesday morning, in a primary election where Republicans in the state will nominate a challenger to run against Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in November. In Virginia Beach, Republicans are also deciding who will run against Democrat Elaine Luria in the 2nd District. Former Rep. Scott Taylor, who lost the seat to Luria in 2018, is running against Ben Loyola and Jarome Bell for the nomination.
The state Elections Department also reported two power outages at precincts in Henrico County, two in Loudoun County and one in Franklin County, which was caused by a snake getting into a generator.
"No word yet on which campaign the snake worked for, but we're looking into that as well," Piper joked.
In Prince George County, Robert Hoekman, who signed up to be a poll worker, said he got to his precinct around 4:30 a.m. and saw about 10 other volunteers not wearing personal protective equipment. Hoekman, like many others, has spent the past several months avoiding people not wearing masks and has only gone into his Petersburg office a few times.
Wary of catching COVID-19, Hoekman decided not to work the polls.
"I've been diligently trying to avoid catching COVID-19 and I was about to walk into basically a fish bowl full of staff who were taking no precautions," he said, "so I thought it seemed way too risky."
Prince George County Registrar Allan Richeson said in an interview that the workers not wearing PPE were getting set up, but had the necessary equipment.
"They do have all the PPE," Richeson said.
The Virginia Department of Elections distributed gloves, masks, face shields and hand sanitizer, to local election officers. It also distributed single-use pens and folders, which officials also used during last month’s municipal elections.
Polls close at 7 p.m.
