Gov. Ralph Northam has stepped into the middle of an old legislative battle over unregulated electronic skill machines.
Gaming groups are calling for the General Assembly to defeat Northam's proposal to delay a ban on skill games for a year, while taxing the machines and using the money for a new state fund to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Gaming Association and the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers warned legislators last week that the proposal would rescue skill game companies that have been operating in Virginia without regulation or taxation from a ban approved by the assembly this year.
In a letter to a dozen legislators who had negotiated the ban, the gaming association said the governor's recommendations "fail to ensure there are adequate safeguards for public or responsible gaming."
"Moreover, legalizing these machines - even temporarily - would reward them for evading the laws for years," the association said.
The industry's objections revive a ferocious lobbying battle earlier this year between skill game operators and companies that make and distribute slot machines, currently outlawed as games of chance under Virginia law. Golden Entertainment, based in Las Vegas led a push this year to prevent skill game companies from gaining a competitive advantage by legalizing thousands of machines installed in retail outlets across Virginia without state regulation or taxation.
"It's simply part of their political ploy to get rid of skill games so they can clear the field for their eventual push to put actual slot machines in restaurants, convenience stores and truck stops," said Tom Lisk, lobbyist for Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment, which says it operates about 7,500 skill games in 2,500 retail outlets in Virginia.
"They're not here to protect consumers," Lisk said. "They're here to eliminate skill games as competition in order sell Virginia on slot machines."
Golden and slot machine companies won the battle during the General Assembly session, but the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic put new pressure on thousands of retailers who want to keep the skill games as a way to attract customers and boost revenues they need to survive.
Clark Mercer, chief of staff to Northam, said the governor has proposed to give the skill game industry another year to operate, "with the money going to help the businesses that are being hurt right now."
"It's an extraordinary situation," Mercer said.
Northam's amendments would impose a monthly tax of $1,200 per machine, or roughly 35% of net revenues, to generate an estimated $150 million a year for a new COVID-19 fund to help small businesses, provide housing protection and boost health care providers.
The total assumes taxation of more than 10,000 machines, also known as "gray machines" because they have operated in a gray area between legal games of skill and illegal games of chance. The Virginia Lottery has blamed the machines as the primary cause of declining sales and profits for public education, with more than 6,000 terminals in more than 1,700 retail outlets that are licensed to sell lottery products, according to an estimate at the end of last year.
Other Virginia gaming interests, such as casinos and the historical horse racing machines legalized two years ago, have not publicly opposed Northam's delay of the skill game ban.
Colonial Downs Group, which operates Rosie's Gaming Emporiums in Richmond and three other localities, said it has kept 1,000 employees on its payroll despite shutting down operations for a month.
"When the Virginia General Assembly reconvenes for its veto session this week, the focus should be on protecting existing jobs in the commonwealth and helping those who have suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," Chief Operating Officer Aaron Gomes said in a statement on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.