Virginia’s lowest-paid workers could see their wages rise to $9.50 an hour by January under landmark legislation the Democrat-controlled General Assembly advanced Saturday.
The legislation would raise Virginia’s minimum wage to $9.50 an hour on Jan. 1, 2021 and increase it gradually to $12 an hour in 2023. The measure heads to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam, who has said increasing the state’s minimum wage is among his top priorities.
“This is a great day for the working people in Virginia. We are poised to give Virginia's minimum wage workers a raise, and they have earned it,” said Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, who introduced House Bill 395 on the issue.
The bill does not call for an increase to $15, which civic groups had argued for. Instead, it calls for a study on the impact of minimum wage increases.
“It’s going to examine the impact on employers and workers,” Ward added. “The General Assembly will then have the opportunity to come back and vote on legislation that completes the path to $15 an hour by January 2026.”
The agreement that Senate and House negotiators reached does not include a regional minimum wage, which Senate Republicans advocated strongly for as it was originally being considered in that chamber.
The bill exempts farm workers, work study students, and students who are under 18 years old and working less than 20 hours per week, among other people.
The House voted along party lines on the measure, backing it 54-45. Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, D-Virginia Beach, was out on personal leave.
After reaching agreement on the House sending a controversial redistricting resolution to the Senate, the Senate approved the minimum wage agreement for Senate Bill 7 from Sen. Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, on a 21-18, party-line vote.
Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, was not present for the vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
they are always free with somebody else's money.
At least their food stamps and the abused snap cards will be reduced. Right. If you pay more then government assistance should also end. Right?
Go straight to $20 and hour, and end poverty all together ….. liberal logic 101, but not econ 101.
When the left gets through legislating ….. no one will care how much, or little diverse they are ….. everyone will be rich, and hated equally. Period.
Now the price of goods will go up!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.