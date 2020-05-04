Phase I looks like this:
- Safer at home - especially if you are vulnerable.
- No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals.
- Continued social distancing.
- Continued teleworking.
- Face coverings recommended in public.
- Easing limits on business and faith communities.
Phase I: Guidelines for all businesses
- Physical distancing
- Enhanced cleaning and disinfection
- Enhanced workplace safety
(Phase I could last 2-4 weeks or longer)
Phase II looks like this:
- Stay-at-home for vulnerable populations
- No social gatherings of more than 50 individuals
- Continued social distancing
- Continued teleworking
- Face coverings recommended in public
- Further easing business limitations
(Phase II could last 2-4 weeks or longer)
Phase III: Longer-term
To move to Phase III, we're looking for no evidence of rebound for a sustained period of time.
Phase III looks like this:
- Safer at home for vulnerable populations
- Remove ban on social gatherings
- Remove capacity limits in establishments
- Continue heightened cleaning and disinfection
- Possible other measures
(Phase III could be 10-12 weeks away, or more)
