Phase I looks like this:

- Safer at home - especially if you are vulnerable.

- No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals.

- Continued social distancing.

- Continued teleworking.

- Face coverings recommended in public.

- Easing limits on business and faith communities.

Phase I: Guidelines for all businesses

- Physical distancing

- Enhanced cleaning and disinfection

- Enhanced workplace safety

(Phase I could last 2-4 weeks or longer)

Phase II looks like this:

- Stay-at-home for vulnerable populations

- No social gatherings of more than 50 individuals

- Continued social distancing

- Continued teleworking

- Face coverings recommended in public

- Further easing business limitations

(Phase II could last 2-4 weeks or longer)

Phase III: Longer-term

To move to Phase III, we're looking for no evidence of rebound for a sustained period of time.

Phase III looks like this:

- Safer at home for vulnerable populations

- Remove ban on social gatherings

- Remove capacity limits in establishments

- Continue heightened cleaning and disinfection

- Possible other measures

(Phase III could be 10-12 weeks away, or more)

