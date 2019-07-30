President Donald Trump gestures as he addresses a commemorative meeting of the Virginia General Assembly at Jamestown Settlement on the 400th anniversary of the meeting of the original House of Burgess in Jamestown, Va., Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
President Donald Trump is shown on a monitor in the tent as he speaks during the 400th Anniversary of America's First Representative Legislative Assembly at Jamestown Settlement Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
A visiter waves a flag after President Donald Trump speaks during the 400th Anniversary of America's First Representative Legislative Assembly at Jamestown Settlement Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Del. Ibraheem S. Samirah interupts President Donald Trump's speach during the 400th Anniversary of America's First Representative Legislative Assembly at Jamestown Settlement Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at Memorial Church in Historic Jamestowne on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, speaks at Memorial Church in Historic Jamestowne on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Amid boycotts and protests from some of Virginia’s elected leaders, President Donald Trump delivered a speech in Jamestown Tuesday to mark the birth of American democracy, pronouncing that “in America we are not ruled from afar, we govern ourselves, and so help us God, we always will.”
Trump also praised colonists who endured hardship to “all in search of one wild and improbable dream. They called that dream Virginia,” Trump said.
Trump’s address was at the center of a slate of events celebrating the 400th anniversary of representative democracy in North America, marked by the 1619 legislative gathering among Virginia colony settlers in Jamestown.
The gathering eventually gave way to the Virginia General Assembly — the oldest legislative body in the U.S. — which inspired the structure of Congress and other legislatures. House Speaker Kirk Cox touted Virginia’s deep roots in “America’s soil” Tuesday.
Speakers in Jamestown Tuesday sought to balance the celebration of American democracy with a darker pivotal event that took place in 1619: the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to North American territory via Virginia’s shores.
The event is seen by many as the beginning of slavery in the United States. Commemoration organizers will mark that anniversary with separate events in August.
“It was the beginning of the barbaric trade of human lives,” Trump said, adding that African Americans “sustained our nation from its earliest days.”
At an earlier event on Jamestown Island, Gov. Ralph Northam’s speech called for a “full accounting” of the history of enslaved and disenfranchisement that accompanied the democracy founded in Virginia.
“We have to remember who it included and who it did not,” Northam said, alluding to women, African Americans and American Indians, who would wait hundreds of years for suffrage.
Northam’s earlier appearance put separation between himself and the President; Northam had left the area by the time Trump arrived at Jamestown for the commemorative session of the General Assembly.
Meanwhile in Richmond, members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and other black leaders condemned the President’s attendance and staged a boycott of Tuesday’s events in the Historic Triangle with an alternative event on the site of an 1800s slave jail.
Their criticisms extended to all of those who attended Tuesday’s events in Jamestown and Jamestown Island, including Northam, and many Democratic and Republican members of the General Assembly.
“Those who have chosen to attend and remain silent are complicit in the atrocities that [Trump] incites,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and vice chair of the caucus.
McClellan and other members of the black caucus were joined by Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond City Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille and others.
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax attended both events in the Historical Triangle, appearing behind Trump during his address. Herring appeared next to Northam in the morning, but pivoted to the slave jail site event with the legislative black caucus before Trump arrived in Jamestown.
Democratic leaders from both the House and Senate boycotted the events in Jamestown Tuesday in protest of Trump’s attendance. A few miles from the Jamestown Settlement where Trump spoke, protesters held signs that read, “Go Home 45” and, “Make Racism Wrong Again.”
Before the event started, Trump shot back at them on Twitter, “Heading to Jamestown, Virginia. Word is the Democrats will make it as uncomfortable as possible, but that’s ok because today is not about them!”
Trump’s speech was interrupted by a protester and seating member of the General Assembly, Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax.
Samirah held that sign that read, “Go back to your corrupt home,” alluding to Trump’s comments earlier this month suggesting that four members of Congress — all women of color — “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” (Only one of four congresswomen was born outside the United States and all are U.S. citizens.)
Samirah’s protest was drowned out by booing and chanting from attendees. After the event, he was confronted by Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, who said Samirah “should have stayed home” instead of interrupting a speech by the President. “This is ridiculous,” Carrico said.
Gov. Northam at Jamestown event: Virginia's story rooted in 'simultaneous pursuit of liberty and enslavement'
Earlier at 9:30 a.m.
JAMESTOWN — Standing at the place where the first representative assembly in the New World met 400 years ago, Gov. Ralph Northam called for “a full accounting” of the history of enslavement and disenfranchisement that accompanied the democracy founded here.
Northam, speaking in a memorial church built on the foundation of the building that housed the first meeting of the House of Burgesses, reminded a small but distinguished audience, “We have to remember who it included and who it did not.”
Among those who were not included were the first “stolen Africans” who arrived weeks later and were sold into enslavement here, he said. “The story of Virginia was rooted in the simultaneous pursuit of liberty and enslavement.”
The governor, introduced warmly by Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, used the 400th commemoration ceremony to raise issues of racial equity that he has embraced since a scandal erupted on Feb. 1 over a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page in 1984 that he first acknowledged and then disavowed the next day. He subsequently stumbled by referring to those first arriving Africans as indentured servants, since slavery was not yet formally allowed in the colony.
“A true commemoration of the founding of our democracy requires us to examined how we have lived up to our ideals, or failed to do so,” he said.
Northam also laid down a political marker before President Donald Trump, who has made stricter limits on immigration central to his presidency, was to speak at a following ceremony. “We know our diversity is our strength, and we welcome immigrants, refugees and all those who, like those who stood on this spot 400 years ago, come to Virginia in search of a better life,” he said.
“Our doors are open and our lights are on,” he added. “No matter who you are, no matter who you love or no matter where you come from, you are welcome in Virginia.”
Norment followed the governor’s remarks by confirming the theme of the commemoration, American Evolution.
“We continue to evolve our representative democracy,” he said.
(13) comments
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax did the right thing in attending the 400th Anniversary of America's First Representative Legislative Assembly and shaking hands with President Trump. Although Americans can disagree on multiple issues we are still united as one Nation.
The real news - Rump made a speech without being caught in a lie. He must have stuck to the prompter... because his track record ain't too good. "GOP Strategist Urges Democrats To Tackle Trump’s ‘Tidal Wave Of BS’ Immediately...
Rick Wilson warned how Trump 'can lie with a speed and faculty that no one else has ever had.'"
Flaky Drakie …. were you asleep for the last 30 years when Hillary lied to you, presidentially of course. Did you actually believe her when she told you she loved you and the only reason she wanted to be the First Queen of America was to give you more free stuff and take away your guns?..... It still give me a lump in my throat to see you still admire Trump's Rump. Hallelujah, and period.
Right to the point. I want somebody to fact Check his statements and prove to me and us his statements are accurate.
We are not ruled from afar? Moscow is thousands of miles away, yet Trump has brought it into our homes.
Yeah... Putin's useful idiot seems to be ignoring the main force that got him elected. But the people of California are not ignoring Rump. "California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a bill on Tuesday to force President Donald Trump to release his tax returns in order to get on the state’s 2020 primary ballot.
While other states have pursued Trump’s taxes, California is the first one in the country to make the disclosure of tax returns a requirement for a ballot spot.
Senate Bill 27, dubbed the “Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act,” took effect immediately after Newsom signed it."
I am confident there be the lawsuits on this matter in the near future, but Trump did not carry California in the 2016 election and I have strong doubts that he could carry California in 2020.
Drake, thanks for bring this to my attention. I visited the Los Angeles CBS local station to find this "California's Presidential Tax Transparency and Accountability Act, requires that all candidates for president and governor release copies of their income tax returns going back five years." Since California is taking the lead I would hope that they would expand this Act to include all elected posts in the State of California.
Alright folks ….. now we know …. It was Sheila Berry and Melissa Peters who wrote the Report that Mueller now doesn't remember what is in it. Hallelujah, and period.
"Among those who were not included were the first “stolen Africans” who arrived weeks later and were sold into enslavement here, he said. “The story of Virginia was rooted in the simultaneous pursuit of liberty and enslavement.”"........It is purely disgusting, disingenuous and hateful that our racist and bigoted Governor had to inject racism and bigotry into this otherwise historic celebration. There will be those in the media and those on the Left that will tell us that we must talk about and acknowledged that the horrors of slavery brought here by the settlers, and move to trash this event with the President and Virginia lawmakers to make their point. Many of these haters are the same kind of people that want us to honor Satan on Christmas and Easter, just to make a point that there is another side to the story, no matter how nasty and hate filled it is. Those who have decided to boycott this historic event, should be called out and made to explain their positions of disrespect and viciousness towards our President and the historic settlement and the toughness of those people that settled here and died here, this is NOT a time for political grandstanding, it is a time of learning and presenting a respectful remembrance of those who founded democracy in the new world.
Gov. Northam did not inject any racism or bigotry into the celebration. It was injected when VA settlers brought enslaved people to the new world to work their farms. And speaking of honoring Satan... how about all those so-called christians who threw Jesus under the bus when they filled out their ballots for pussie grabber Rump?
It’s most appropriate that the fake president gets to speak at the fake Jamestown...
It is also approporiate that the fake Democrats did not come to Jamestown where their hatred, along with your weak following , could mess up yet another tradition that real American honor. Hallelujah, and period.
