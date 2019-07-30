Updated at 1:15 p.m.

Amid boycotts and protests from some of Virginia’s elected leaders, President Donald Trump delivered a speech in Jamestown Tuesday to mark the birth of American democracy, pronouncing that “in America we are not ruled from afar, we govern ourselves, and so help us God, we always will.”

Trump also praised colonists who endured hardship to “all in search of one wild and improbable dream. They called that dream Virginia,” Trump said.

Trump’s address was at the center of a slate of events celebrating the 400th anniversary of representative democracy in North America, marked by the 1619 legislative gathering among Virginia colony settlers in Jamestown.

The gathering eventually gave way to the Virginia General Assembly — the oldest legislative body in the U.S. — which inspired the structure of Congress and other legislatures. House Speaker Kirk Cox touted Virginia’s deep roots in “America’s soil” Tuesday.

Speakers in Jamestown Tuesday sought to balance the celebration of American democracy with a darker pivotal event that took place in 1619: the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to North American territory via Virginia’s shores.

The event is seen by many as the beginning of slavery in the United States. Commemoration organizers will mark that anniversary with separate events in August.

“It was the beginning of the barbaric trade of human lives,” Trump said, adding that African Americans “sustained our nation from its earliest days.”

At an earlier event on Jamestown Island, Gov. Ralph Northam’s speech called for a “full accounting” of the history of enslaved and disenfranchisement that accompanied the democracy founded in Virginia.

“We have to remember who it included and who it did not,” Northam said, alluding to women, African Americans and American Indians, who would wait hundreds of years for suffrage.

Northam’s earlier appearance put separation between himself and the President; Northam had left the area by the time Trump arrived at Jamestown for the commemorative session of the General Assembly.

Meanwhile in Richmond, members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus and other black leaders condemned the President’s attendance and staged a boycott of Tuesday’s events in the Historic Triangle with an alternative event on the site of an 1800s slave jail.

Their criticisms extended to all of those who attended Tuesday’s events in Jamestown and Jamestown Island, including Northam, and many Democratic and Republican members of the General Assembly.

“Those who have chosen to attend and remain silent are complicit in the atrocities that [Trump] incites,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and vice chair of the caucus.

McClellan and other members of the black caucus were joined by Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond City Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille and others.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax attended both events in the Historical Triangle, appearing behind Trump during his address. Herring appeared next to Northam in the morning, but pivoted to the slave jail site event with the legislative black caucus before Trump arrived in Jamestown.

Democratic leaders from both the House and Senate boycotted the events in Jamestown Tuesday in protest of Trump’s attendance. A few miles from the Jamestown Settlement where Trump spoke, protesters held signs that read, “Go Home 45” and, “Make Racism Wrong Again.”

Before the event started, Trump shot back at them on Twitter, “Heading to Jamestown, Virginia. Word is the Democrats will make it as uncomfortable as possible, but that’s ok because today is not about them!”

Trump’s speech was interrupted by a protester and seating member of the General Assembly, Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax.

Samirah held that sign that read, “Go back to your corrupt home,” alluding to Trump’s comments earlier this month suggesting that four members of Congress — all women of color — “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” (Only one of four congresswomen was born outside the United States and all are U.S. citizens.) 

Samirah’s protest was drowned out by booing and chanting from attendees. After the event, he was confronted by Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, who said Samirah “should have stayed home” instead of interrupting a speech by the President. “This is ridiculous,” Carrico said.

JAMESTOWN — Standing at the place where the first representative assembly in the New World met 400 years ago, Gov. Ralph Northam called for “a full accounting” of the history of enslavement and disenfranchisement that accompanied the democracy founded here.

Northam, speaking in a memorial church built on the foundation of the building that housed the first meeting of the House of Burgesses, reminded a small but distinguished audience, “We have to remember who it included and who it did not.”

Among those who were not included were the first “stolen Africans” who arrived weeks later and were sold into enslavement here, he said. “The story of Virginia was rooted in the simultaneous pursuit of liberty and enslavement.”

The governor, introduced warmly by Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, used the 400th commemoration ceremony to raise issues of racial equity that he has embraced since a scandal erupted on Feb. 1 over a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page in 1984 that he first acknowledged and then disavowed the next day. He subsequently stumbled by referring to those first arriving Africans as indentured servants, since slavery was not yet formally allowed in the colony.

“A true commemoration of the founding of our democracy requires us to examined how we have lived up to our ideals, or failed to do so,” he said.

Northam also laid down a political marker before President Donald Trump, who has made stricter limits on immigration central to his presidency, was to speak at a following ceremony. “We know our diversity is our strength, and we welcome immigrants, refugees and all those who, like those who stood on this spot 400 years ago, come to Virginia in search of a better life,” he said.

“Our doors are open and our lights are on,” he added. “No matter who you are, no matter who you love or no matter where you come from, you are welcome in Virginia.”

Norment followed the governor’s remarks by confirming the theme of the commemoration, American Evolution.

“We continue to evolve our representative democracy,” he said.

