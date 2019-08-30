State Dels. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, and Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, are among Virginia officials endorsing U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris for president.
Harris, D-Calif., also was endorsed by Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson and Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales, according to a Harris campaign statement.
“Kamala Harris is the president this country needs right now because she knows what keeps people up at night,” Aird said in the statement. “She’s running for president to provide financial security, keep our children safe, and improve everyone’s access to affordable health care.”
Harris, a former California attorney general, trails former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in national polling of Democratic voters.
“I am proud to endorse Kamala Harris’ trailblazing candidacy for president,” Herring said. “As the first African American woman from Northern Virginia ever elected to the Virginia legislature, I recognize Kamala’s historic candidacy as she picks up the baton that Shirley Chisholm carried.
"I know Virginians, and Americans, will be able to count on Kamala to continue the fight for equality and justice from the Oval Office.”
Chisholm, a congresswoman from New York, was the first African American woman in Congress and in 1972 became the first woman to seek the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.
“Kamala Harris will be a president for the people,” Morales said in the statement. “As a prosecutor and a Black woman, I know the importance of fighting for justice from within the system. For her entire career, Kamala has given voice to the voiceless for everybody from working people to everyday consumers to innocent children to victims of crime.”
Harris visited Richmond in October 2017 with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to campaign for the statewide Democratic ticket.
Virginia's presidential primary is on March 3, the day known as "Super Tuesday" because so many states vote at once.
