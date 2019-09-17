The race for a competitive House district outside Richmond held by Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, is attracting heavy fundraising for both Cox and Democratic challenger Sheila Bynum-Coleman.
New campaign finance filings show the powerful speaker raised $390,000 in July and August, tracked by Bynum-Coleman’s $330,000 haul. Cox holds the cash-on-hand advantage with more than a half-million.
The fundraising figures fall only behind Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who raked in $521,000 to defend his seat with a write-in campaign, and Del. Debra Rodman, D-Henrico, who raised $408,000 in pursuit of a Richmond-area Senate seat held by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico.
Broadly, Tuesday’s filings appear to boost House Democrats' effort to edge Republicans for control of the chamber in November. House Democrats have a $1 million cash-on-hand advantage over House Republicans, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
At this juncture in 2017 House GOP candidates had twice as much money on hand as Democrats, according to VPAP.
Republicans have the advantage in the Senate with just under a half-million more than Democrats.
