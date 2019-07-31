Richmond, VA (23219)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.