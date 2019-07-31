Virginia's newly reorganized information technology agency has hired a chief operating officer to run its new model for delivering IT services to 63 state agencies and 55,000 employees.
Jonathan Ozovek will become COO of the Virginia Information Technologies Agency on Aug. 12 under a reorganization unveiled earlier this summer.
Ozovek most recently served as COO of GetSwift, a web-based software company for transportation and logistics delivery systems. The company, based in New York, is publicly traded on the Australian exchange.
"Jonathan has far-ranging expertise in process design and engineering, transformation and innovation, and we are pleased that he has joined VITA," Virginia Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe said in an announcement on Tuesday.
"His main strength is in process improvement," Moe said. "We value his experience and look forward to his leadership in finding workable solutions to help use in the transformation of state government technology."
Ozovek will report to Moe and run the agency's IT enterprise systems - operations, governance, contracts, supplier management, finance, customer service and IT management.
He is the first of two major hires planned under the reorganization. VITA is still looking for a new chief administrative officer to oversee the agency's legal and legislative services, strategic planning, administration and facilities.
The COO position is critical to management of a new IT delivery model that VITA put in place last year after disentangling the state from a 13-year, $2.4 billion contract with Northrop Grumman almost a year before its scheduled expiration.
VITA has replaced Northrop Grumman with a multivendor system that uses eight contract vendors to deliver multiple services to executive branch agencies that rely on the IT agency. The state ended all services from Northrop Grumman in August and completed the transition to the new vendors in December.
