The Virginia Information Technologies Agency has promoted one of its own to serve as chief administrative officer for an operation in the midst of reorganization under a new model for serving state executive branch agencies.
Dan Wolf, a lawyer who represents the agency in front of the General Assembly money committees, will become CAO, one of two new executive positions created under a VITA reorganization during the spring.
Wolf, who previously had worked at the Virginia Department of Transportation and Attorney General's Office, represents a marked contrast with VITA's recent pick for chief operating officer. Two weeks ago, the agency named Jonathan Ozovek, an entrepreneur who had worked for an Australian logistics company, as its COO.
"I am pleased that Dan will be continuing his excellent work at VITA in this new role," Virginia Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe said in a written statement announcing the pick.
"We are fortunate to have his leadership as we develop a vision and long-term principles to support VITA's legislative mission of leading the commonwealth's information technology strategies."
VITA has moved from relying on one company, Northrop Grumman Corp., for all IT services at 63 executive branch state agencies to using eight different companies for different services, with Science Applications International Corp. coordinating the multiple vendors.
Under the new organization quietly carried out by Moe earlier this year, VITA will rely on Ozovek to coordinate its operations and customer service, while Wolf will oversee internal administration. His portfolio includes planning and strategy, legal affairs, finance and budget, work with outside partners, and what the agency describes as "the development of measurable accountability criteria for staff development."
Wolf, who has been serving as interim director of legal and legislative services, will assume his duties as CAO immediately.
He has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Virginia and a law degree from Washington & Lee University. The CAO job required someone with a law degree, or a master's degree in either public administration or business administration.
Wolf already is well-known to the House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees, which have shown a keen interest in VITA's transition away from a $2.4 billion, 13-year contract with Northrop Grumman that ended almost a year early amid costly litigation over the state's disentanglement from an agreement first signed in 2005.
