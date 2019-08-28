State Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, launched Facebook ads this week attacking his Democratic challenger over the issue of "Islamic terrorism."
Qasim Rashid, a lawyer challenger Stuart in Senate District 28, said Stuart's allegations were false and an attempt to distract voters from real issues in the campaign, like the need to raise pay for teachers and improve Virginia's infrastructure.
"He wants to talk about my faith. He wants to talk about Islam," said Rashid, who lives in Stafford. "I want to talk about the issues. Every allegation he's made is a complete lie."
Stuart did not immediately respond to a voicemail left Tuesday evening.
One of Stuart's Facebook ads says: "My opponent Qasim Rashid claims there is no such thing as Islamic terrorism and has blamed U.S. military operations for causing terrorism."
In other ads, Stuart called Rashid a "radical socialist" and referenced U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., whose liberal style of politics and large social media following have triggered Republican opposition nationally.
Rashid said he's written books condemning Muslims who committed terrorist acts, and as a human-rights lawyer he has said that "terrorism has no religion."
The Republican-leaning district includes parts of King George, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland counties. Stuart has held the seat since 2008.
Stuart has honored Robert E. Lee on the Senate floor on Lee's birthday. In 2018, Stuart portrayed Lee as anti-slavery, a claim rebutted by historians.
This is a developing story.
